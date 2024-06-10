Max Verstappen Wins the Canadian Grand Prix

The race in Canada attracted significant attention, especially as many expected Red Bull to falter, potentially paving the way for Ferrari and McLaren to the top. However, Max Verstappen silenced the critics with a brilliant performance, reaffirming his status as the leading contender for the championship. The great Dutchman did everything he could to secure the victory and was ultimately rewarded with the win.

Max Verstappen achieved his sixth victory of the season and third consecutive win in Canada after taking the lead following the first safety car. Lando Norris and George Russell completed the podium. Norris continues to impress, just like he has since the beginning of the season. The Brit is really impressive.

Verstappen overtook then-leader Norris, who was disadvantaged by the timing of the safety car as he had already passed the pit entry. Verstappen then maintained the lead, securing his 60th career victory.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen were the only ones to start on full wet tires and used them to climb into the top ten. However, once the drivers had displaced enough water on the ideal racing line, the green-marked tires, which everyone else started on, became faster.

Russell kept up with Verstappen while Norris initially couldn’t match their pace, but later took advantage by conserving his tires. He caught up with the leading pair and overtook both after 20 laps when the track was quite dry.

Due to the expected rain, everyone delayed their pit stops. The safety car, deployed because of Sargeant’s crash, gave them an opportunity to change tires.

After taking new intermediate tires, Verstappen regained the lead ahead of Norris and Russell. A calmer phase of the race ensued as the track gradually dried. Hamilton was the first among the leaders to switch to dry tires on lap 44, followed by Piastri a lap later.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Verstappen soon pitted while Norris stayed out longer, briefly reclaiming the lead, but couldn't maintain the pace on the wet section of the track, allowing Verstappen to retain the lead.

Norris briefly lost second place to Russell, but Russell made a mistake and returned the position, then had to defend against Piastri and Hamilton.

Sainz spun in turn six, hitting Albon who ended up in the wall, causing a safety car. The Mercedes drivers changed tires and rejoined in fourth and fifth place.

Verstappen held the lead until the end, securing his third consecutive win in Canada. Norris finished second, closing the gap to Leclerc in the driver standings to just seven points.

Russell finished third after an exciting battle with his teammate Hamilton, who first overtook him but then lost the position to the younger teammate.

Results of other drivers

Russell’s podium was the first this season for a driver not racing for Red Bull, Ferrari, or McLaren. Ferrari had a disastrous weekend with double retirements and both drivers failing to make it past Q2 the previous day.

Hamilton finished fourth after starting from seventh, and Piastri was fifth, a position behind his starting spot, struggling to match Norris's pace throughout the race regardless of conditions.

Alonso and Stroll finished sixth and seventh, giving Aston Martin their highest points haul of the season (14). Ricciardo achieved his best result of the season in eighth despite serving a five-second penalty for an improper start.

For the first time this year, Alpine scored points with both drivers – Gasly and Ocon finished ninth and tenth, separated by just 0.292 seconds at the finish.

Ferrari had a disastrous race, lacking the speed to score points, with Leclerc also having issues with his power unit from the start.

Perez had an equally poor weekend, ending with a rear-end crash into the barriers at turn six, after which he slowly made his way to the pits and retired.

What can we expect next week: Verstappen as the winner or not?

Next week will present an opportunity for individuals to make changes and strive for victory. The race in Spain could bring additional excitement, with all eyes once again on the trio of Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren. Verstappen will be under pressure to replicate his perfect performance, but he is aware that it will not be an easy task. This season of F1 is quite more exciting than last year, when we witnessed Verstappen's domination.

Red Bull is not backing down and is determined not to lose the lead to Ferrari and McLaren, who are patiently waiting for their chance. Ferrari has been working diligently to overcome the setbacks of their recent disappointing performances, aiming to capitalize on any mistakes made by their rivals. McLaren, on the other hand, has shown remarkable improvement and is keen to challenge for the top spots.

We will see if these two teams have the potential to dethrone Red Bull.