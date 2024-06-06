Sky Sports Reporter on Perez Contract Extension: Impact on Ricciardo & Sainz?

Daniel Ricciardo had hoped to continue racing for Red Bull next season, but it seems the Australian will have to be patient and consider his future with another team. Red Bull confirmed yesterday that Sergio Perez will remain with the team for at least the next two years. Rumors have been circulating for weeks about whether Perez would indeed remain part of this team, and it seems everything is pointing in that direction.

Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater provided an interesting analysis of Ricciardo's and Sainz's futures after it was confirmed that Perez will remain part of the Austrian team. Slater referred to the relationship between the fathers of two brilliant drivers: Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz. Their relationship was not ideal, which may have been an important factor in the whole story.

“I think we should say of the others that might have gone there, we know that the two fathers of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Senior perhaps don’t get on so well. That had been a fractious relationship when the two of them had been team-mates at Toro Rosso,” Slater said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Planet F1.

It's difficult to make accurate predictions for Daniel Ricciardo's career, considering that several factors will influence his future. The 34-year-old F1 driver, judging by Slater's statements, will have to be patient and wait for his chance. The question arises: Will Ricciardo even get that chance?

“Does this also spell the end for Daniel Ricciardo’s hopes of driving at the very top level again? He would have hoped that, if not next year, then maybe the year after to try and get back in that Red Bull seat, and a two-year deal rather rules that out, he’s 34 years old."- he continued.

Sky Sports reporter put an accent on the young Japanese driver, Yuki Tsunoda, who has been doing great things this season. The 24-year-old F1 driver has impressed everyone with his performances in the Red Bull sister team, RB, and attracted the attention of big teams. After Sergio Perez extended his loyalty, it's unlikely that Tsunoda will get a real chance. All previous drivers, along with Tsunoda, will have to consider other options, at least it seems so.

“Yuki Tsunoda’s prospects, who has driven very well this year, again, with the two-year aspect of this, that seems to have gone away too. So I think there will be a number of individuals thinking ‘well, maybe my chance has gone’."- he continued.

The Sky Sports reporter didn't forget to mention Alex Albon, who is just one of the names in the mix. Red Bull has many drivers at their disposal and numerous options for the future, but regardless, they plan to base their future on the partnership of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Slater believes that Albon would fit well with Red Bull, given his Thai license, but after Perez's signing, the question is whether there's still a chance for that.

He emphasizes that Max Verstappen will certainly be happy with this decision, not overly concerned about who his teammate is. However, Slater thinks it's important for the Dutchman to have someone he knows beside him rather than starting afresh with someone else.

Daniel Ricciardo on his career and plans

Daniel Ricciardo recently reflected on his career and future plans, dreaming of one day becoming a world champion. Ricciardo was candid, discussing 2022 and his thoughts during those moments. The Australian often felt frustrated with his performances during that period, believing he would never get a chance. Now that he's here, it seems he wants to give his best to remain a part of F1 and prepare for new challenges.

"I think the ultimate goal is still that – I mean, who wouldn’t love to be a World Champion?” he said. “I think just through going through this stage now… in 2022, I did think there were some races where I jumped out of the car after the race and I was like, ‘Maybe I’m never coming back to this track’. You know, maybe this is it. This is the last."

Although some are skeptical about his future and career, the Australian still believes he can become a champion. He still wants to win, be at the top, and leave a mark on the F1 scene. Ricciardo sees fourth place with RB as a victory. On the other hand, the 35-year-old driver has confirmed that this is not his ultimate goal, wanting to surpass that benchmark. The Australian would be happy to end his career in that manner, considering it a success.