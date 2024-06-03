Lewis Hamilton's Honest Admission: Continuous Battle with Mercedes W15

Lewis Hamilton isn't shining this season, but it seems the Briton expected things to unfold this way. The fact that he chose Ferrari as the team he will race for next season probably confirms this. Hamilton hasn't managed to showcase his best with the W15, but he hopes for improvement in the upcoming races.

The Briton still hasn't found himself on the podium, and his best result so far has been two sixth-placed finishes. In an interview for Hot Ones, Hamilton reflected on the moment when he's most in conflict with the car. The Briton said "Right Now," followed by a laugh. He continued, saying "At the moment, it's every second." Hamilton is facing many challenges this season, but he still strives to maintain optimism and try to change things.

In the continuation of the conversation, the 39-year-old decided to be serious and emphasized that his biggest problem is at the beginning of the race. At those moments, he points out that he can't give 100% of himself. Racing in such an environment is not what Hamilton desires, but he is aware that he must accept things as they are.

“Probably at the beginning of the race. When you’re on heavy fuel, you can’t go 100 per cent. You can’t do qualifying laps every lap."- Hamilton said, as quoted by Planet F1.

In certain situations, the Briton must adapt to the conditions, as it is the only way to extract maximum performance from his car. His experience is certainly a crucial component in those moments, and the Mercedes leaders place immense hope in him for the rest of the season. Hamilton emphasizes how challenging it is to make the right decisions and achieve the goal. This precisely illustrates how challenging it is to be a driver, especially when many factors are working against you.

“So you have to pull back and try to hit the corners a little bit slower to go longer. It’s also knowing how much to pull back, sometimes you pull back too much and you end your stint and when you do your pit stop you still have tyres left. That’s the point where you realise you didn’t use them up.”- Lewis Hamilton continued.

© Lars Baron/Getty Images Sport

Hamilton expressed to the media in Monaco that he strives to give his best effort every weekend and push himself for the team. He also expressed happiness about the team bringing upgrades in the last three races, with George's upgrade in Monaco being a positive sign. He looks forward to receiving his upgrade for the next race in Canada and hopes that the team continues to bring more upgrades in the upcoming races to close the gap with their competitors.

The Briton has always emphasized how he strives to give his best, ready to help Mercedes return to the winner's circle. However, although he hasn't directly stated it, his words suggest that the Briton is tired of the same scenario week after week, and over the past few years. When you're used to dominating and leading the way, it's hard to adjust to the role of an underdog and settle for 6th place finishes. Perhaps the only chance to find himself in a different situation will be next year when he becomes part of Ferrari. He and Charles Leclerc could usher in a new era of F1, but it's too early to speculate about that.

Lewis Hamilton is currently in eighth place, which is certainly far from the ambitions of this team. However, the Briton was probably aware even before the start of the season that his team couldn't achieve great results. We'll see what happens next and whether Hamilton can make a complete turnaround.

George Russell on Lewis Hamilton's departure

Lewis Hamilton's departure could be a huge blow to Mercedes, although the leaders of this team haven't talked much about it. However, George Russell, Hamilton's teammate, has pointed out that Hamilton's departure will require his team to adapt to new conditions and start from scratch. Russell is aware that it won't be easy, but Mercedes is a team with tradition, capable of achieving great things, and no one doubts that.

“It does that for Lewis, and it sparks that for us here next year. You have to adapt and evolve, and we are in that process of building from the ground up,” Russell added.

© Peter Fox / Getty Images

Russell emphasized that it's definitely a more positive thing that Hamilton is leaving now than it would have been three years ago when it would probably have been an even bigger problem for the team. Mercedes is ready to turn over a new leaf and move into the future with a new driver. We'll see who that will be. There are several candidates, with Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz among the main contenders.