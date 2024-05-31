Martin Brundle's Insights on Adrian Newey's Next Destination

Adrian Newey, the chief technical officer, is an interesting figure in the world of F1, considering his significance and all that he has achieved in his career. The 65-year-old has confirmed that he will leave Red Bull at the end of the season, where he has spent almost two decades. With his assistance, Red Bull has become one of the stronger teams and a respected name in the world of F1.

Some believe that Newey was the main figure in Red Bull's rise. His departure has sparked a great deal of reaction, as F1 fans eagerly hope that Newey will become part of their favorite team. His future is still unknown, although speculation abounds about where Newey might end up.

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has spoken in the media about Newey's potential destination. While some are generally skeptical that Newey will continue his career, Brundle believes that the 65-year-old will seek out a new team, especially because of the 2026 regulations, which will be an additional motivation for the experienced engineer to return to F1.



“I think he will. He’s a competitive animal. I think he’ll get a little bit bored. The 2026 regulations have got Adrian written all over them."- Martin Brundle said, as quoted by formulanerds.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Brundle emphasized that he has no intention of diminishing the contributions of other key individuals within Red Bull, but he believes that Newey is likely the most significant figure within the team. His qualities and experience have been a tremendous asset to the Red Bull team all these years. That is also one of the reasons why many teams are interested in him, aware that he can make a difference.

“That’s not to downplay all the other people, like [Red Bull Technical Director] Pierre Wache, and there’s a lot of very clever people there. It’s wrong to say one person can make the difference, but I’ll guarantee that along the way, Adrian just tipped a couple of things and came up with some ideas that made the difference."- he continued.

The Sky Sports commentator elaborated that it would be surprising if a competing team didn't recruit him, citing Newey's wealth of experience, expertise, and intuitive understanding of what's required in Formula 1. He expressed his belief that it's highly likely Newey will maintain some form of connection with a Formula 1 team in the future.

The media speculate that Newey has turned down some offers, and there's increasing talk about an offer from Aston Martin. Fans believe that the best combination would be Ferrari and Adrian Newey, considering the ambitions of the Italian team in the seasons ahead. The question remains whether the 65-year-old would be interested in such a collaboration.

Brundle believes that any team interested in hiring Newey must have the financial means, as without it, there's no point in considering him. Additionally, Brundle emphasizes that the team must possess resources and certain ambitions that will satisfy the experienced engineer. It's difficult to expect Adrian to work in an unambitious team that lacks a foundation for championship success.

Martin Brundle: Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari will be looking and trying to get him somehow

The Sky Sports commentator is skeptical of statements made by leaders of some teams who claim to be content without Newey. Brundle thinks they adopt such an approach either because they can't secure his signature or because they don't want to disrupt their current team setup. Newey is a figure that any team would want to have, but it remains to be seen if anyone will succeed in enticing him.

Teams that are likely to contend for the championship in the upcoming seasons are Aston Martin and Ferrari. However, it's difficult to draw clear conclusions about the future, as some other teams could also compete for the top spot. Brundle highlights that many of the big teams would like to have him because it brings enormous advantages. On one hand, you have experience and skills, and on the other hand, you have a person whom other teams do not possess. The Sky Sports commentator expects there to be a huge battle for the 65-year-old Newey in the near future.

“Clearly, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari will be looking and trying to get him somehow. It’s a double-edged sword, because if you can get Adrian’s experience and skills, then you’ve got him and somebody else doesn’t have him. So, they’ll all be trying like crazy. If they’re not, then they should be.”- Brundle concluded.

The question arises: Who will ultimately make the best offer, or should we phrase it differently: Who will generate the greatest interest from Newey with their project?