Top Journalist Expects F1 Driver's Exit: This Guy’s Just Causing Too Many Headaches

After this season ends, many changes could occur, perhaps even sooner. Following Lewis Hamilton's confirmation before the season that he is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari from 2025, rumors have surfaced regarding other drivers. What is known so far is that Carlos Sainz is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see which direction his career takes.

Another intriguing name in the F1 world, Sergio Perez, could potentially lose his seat at Red Bull, but given Horner's recent statements, that seems unlikely.

The latest rumor in the lineup is related to Esteban Ocon. The 27-year-old Frenchman has not been shining for Alpine this season, raising questions about his future with the team. One of the reasons for his possible departure, as the media suggests, is his strained relationship with teammate Pierre Gasly.

Media reports emphasize that the Frenchman is already considering future options, believing he will likely lose his place in the team. Nate Saunders, a renowned journalist, shared his perspective on this situation during the Unlapped Podcast. Saunders placed particular emphasis on Bruno Famin, Vice President of Alpine Motorsport, suggesting that Famin would likely prefer to part ways with Ocon. Saunders also believes that Ocon will not be part of this team next season.

“I think in the heat of the moment if you’d asked Bruno Famin a minute after that interview, ‘Are you going to get rid of him next week?’ I think he might have said yes. But it seems like it’s eased off a little bit. I think if you were to ask me if I think Esteban Ocon will still be at Alpine next season? I increasingly don’t think he will.."- he said, as quoted by f1oversteer.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

Esteban Ocon about the incident with Gasly and the last race

Esteban Ocon has been sanctioned with a five-spot grid demotion and two penalty points following his involvement in a first-lap incident with Alpine colleague Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix.

At the Portier turn, Ocon made a daring move on the inner side of the fellow Alpine, resulting in their wheels getting entangled. This sent the French driver soaring into the air, producing a red flag due to a major crash involving Sergio Perez and Kevin Magnussen earlier on the same lap.

This situation has sparked anger within the Alpine leadership, who will surely carefully consider what to do with Ocon in the future. After the race, the Frenchman tried to explain what they had hoped to achieve during the race, emphasizing that there was too much damage and they couldn't continue. However, he still hopes that the team will manage to score some points and turn things around in the future.



"We tried to put the car back in the garage to repair the damage and unfortunately there was too much damage and we were not able to go out again. It was a chaotic first lap, and I hope that the team can score some points later on. We will review everything for sure, and try to do better for the next one. "

The 26-year-old emphasizes that mistakes are an integral part of sports and that it's most important to strive and give your maximum effort. Ocon stresses that in moments when you're giving your all, it's natural for such situations to arise. Of course, he hasn't forgotten to apologize for the mistake, feeling disappointed for disrupting his team's plan.

Saunders explains his view: This guy’s just causing too many headaches

Continuing his explanation of why Ocon shouldn't be part of this team, Saunders highlighted that the last race and incident aren't the sole reasons for the Frenchman's departure from the team, but that there are many other factors at play.

“And I don’t think it’s just because of this but I think it was already leaning that way and now you look at it and they’re like, this guy’s just causing too many headaches and also to do that when you’re running 10th and 11th, points on the board."- he continued.

Saunders believes that the last race was an opportunity for Alpine to maintain their position and make progress. He doesn't understand why Ocon decided to make such a move, stressing that he'll likely be gone next season. Saunders emphasizes that Alpine won't immediately make such decisions, but that such an option will certainly be considered.

It seems that the leaders of this team don't intend to tolerate such mistakes anymore, considering them unacceptable. Ocon is probably aware that his future is uncertain, but he also believes that he will have some options in the next season. The end of this season could bring exciting stories.