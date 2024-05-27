Leclerc's Emotional Journey: Memories of Father Flood Back During Monaco Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc achieved his childhood dream and secured victory in his hometown Monaco. The Monegasque has been impressive this season, and it seems he will be in the championship fight until the very end. The race in Monaco showed that Ferrari could be getting closer to Red Bull. Leclerc was filled with emotions after the race and couldn't hide them. He admitted that during the last 10 laps, he struggled to contain his emotions as tears welled up in his eyes. The 26-year-old driver told himself not to do such things, but emotions often prove stronger than reason.

“I think where I struggled the most to contain my emotions was during the last 10 laps of the race, more than on the podium,” the Monegasque said, as reported by Crash. “I realised actually two laps to the end that I was struggling to see out of the tunnel just because I had tears in my eyes, and I was like ‘* Charles, you cannot do that now, you still have two laps to finish,’ especially on a track like Monaco, you have to be on it all the way to the end."

Leclerc expressed the difficulty he faced in managing his emotions and thoughts after the victory, especially considering the support he received from those who helped him reach his current position. He acknowledged that, objectively, it's just another win worth 25 points like any other.

However, emotionally, this victory holds significant meaning for him. He emphasized the added importance because in the past, despite starting from pole position twice, they couldn't secure the win due to factors beyond their control, making this victory even more special.

Leclerc hasn't had luck in many races behind him, but he never even thought about giving up. It's precisely this mindset and mentality that kept him at the very top. The 26-year-old is aware that this season is a great opportunity for him to achieve something big in competition with Red Bull, who seem to be facing some issues. Ferrari will seek to capitalize on this situation and strive to fight for the top spot. The question is whether the Italian team has the strength and potential to compete with Red Bull, but judging by everything, they are on the right track to disrupt their plans, which they have already done so far.

Charles Leclerc: Monaco is the grand prix that made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver

Leclerc has admitted that this is probably the most cherished victory in his career. As a child, he watched races in Monaco and dreamed of one day appearing on the big stage. It's interesting to imagine Leclerc as a boy, even watching races from his apartment, envisioning that one day he would be part of the spectacle.

Now, many years later, he found himself on the podium as the winner of this race. Truly a movie story. Leclerc hasn't forgotten to thank his father, who was one of the key figures in Leclerc's journey to this point in his career. He believes that with this victory, he has not only fulfilled his own dream but also his father's.

"I think so. Obviously Monza in 2019 was extremely special, but Monaco is the grand prix that made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver. I remember being so young and watching the race with my friends. Obviously with my father, that has done absolutely everything for me to get to where I am today. And I feel like I didn’t only accomplish a dream of mine today, but also one of his."- Leclerc said.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

The Monegasque driver admitted that this is a special weekend for him, emphasizing that this is a difficult track for everyone, including himself. However, achieving victory in front of family and friends who have been with him since day one is a special moment. It's probably the moment he dreamed about the most. After such a victory, it seems that there are no impossible things for Leclerc.

During the race, Leclerc found himself reminiscing about watching past Monaco Grands Prix with his late father, Herve, who passed away in 2017. These memories flooded back to him, producing a mix of emotions as he navigated the challenging circuit.

Reflecting on this experience, Leclerc mentioned that while racing, he usually focuses solely on the task at hand without focusing on personal matters. However, this race was different. He compared it to his experience in Baku in 2017, shortly after his father's passing, where managing his emotions was particularly difficult.

Leclerc stressed that this was perhaps the first time since then that such memories resurfaced while driving. He found himself rethinking moments spent with his father and reflecting on the sacrifices his father made to support his racing career.