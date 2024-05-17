Adrian Newey Reveals Farewell Gesture to Team: I Delivered Three Speeches

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull has caused shock among fans of the sport. Although everyone primarily expected Adrian to stay for a few more seasons and help Red Bull break the previously set records, the 65-year-old decided to bid farewell. After spending 18 years with this team, Newey realized that retirement was the best option for him.

The chief technical officer of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, in a conversation with Eddie Jordan during Oyster Yachts, reflected on his decision when he decided to leave McLaren and join Red Bull in 2006. Many considered his move peculiar, especially since Red Bull didn't have the best reputation at the time. However, Newey had his own plans and goals and wasn't going to let anyone stop him.

"Many people thought it was pretty suicidal at the time, at the end of 2005 going from McLaren where we'd won 10 races to this start-up team that in truth, kind of had this reputation of being the party team," he said as quoted by Racing News 365.

Adrian Newey didn't expect this team to progress so quickly, but right from the start, it was evident that they had a quality team and drivers. Newey emphasized that it's not easy to leave a team that you've built together with others for years, but evidently, it's time for some new faces to build the new future of this team.

"Knowing where we would get to, to win the first race and get a one-two with Sebastian [Vettel] and Mark [Webber] and then to go and win the championship in 2010 and everything that has happened since, to walk away from that was a very hard decision."- he continued.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Newey explained that his decision to leave was driven by various factors, making it a necessary but tough choice. He compared his connection to the team to that of a family, feeling a sense of responsibility towards them. However, he said that the team had matured significantly, becoming well-organized and capable of succeeding without his constant involvement.

Adrian Newey announced his departure on May 1st, marking 30 years since the death of Ayrton Senna. The chief technical officer of the Red Bull Racing F1 team confirmed that he delivered three speeches, which were quite emotional for him and everyone involved. Few expected Adrian to leave the team, especially now when they are performing exceptionally well. Newey revealed where he delivered his speeches and confirmed that it wasn't easy for him.

"I did three speeches, or whatever you wish to call them," he continued. "One in the engineering room at the race track in Miami, one in the garage and then we got back to the factory in Milton Keynes, and it was quite difficult and very emotional for me because I've been at Red Bull from more or less the start and being centrally involved with Christian on how he developed the team."

In explaining their roles, Newey highlighted that Christian managed the general aspects while he focused on engineering and shaping the team's culture, ethos, and infrastructure. He noted his involvement in decisions ranging from the team's approach to its physical layout, demonstrating the extent of his commitment and the risk he took in his career.

Adrian Newey and Red Bull

Joining Red Bull during that period was a bold move, considering that many didn't favor the Austrian team and didn't expect them to make progress. Newey made a courageous decision to join them in 2006, shaping history alongside others. The fact that he stayed with the team for so many years speaks volumes about his happiness within the team and satisfaction with the direction they were headed.

Red Bull has become a formidable team, striking fear into its opponents, especially in the last two years. Their dominance has caused frustration among those who don't sympathize with the team or have a favorite in F1. Nevertheless, this team has laid the groundwork, worked diligently, and is now reaping the rewards of their efforts.

It will be interesting to see the future of the Austrian team without Newey at the helm. We'll see who will replace this legendary figure at Red Bull. Whoever comes in will have a tough and challenging task, but we have no doubt that Red Bull will find the right successor.

Other teams are observing the situation at Red Bull, waiting for their chance. After Christian Horner's departure, there was an expectation that this team might start to produce poorer results, but Red Bull remains a top team and intends to stay that way. Max Verstappen aims to make history again this season and lift the trophy.