George Russell on Rumors of Max Verstappen Being His Teammate Next Season

New day, new rumors about the future of Max Verstappen. Despite his statements, the Dutchman is being linked to Mercedes. Fans speculate that Max might leave Red Bull and turn a new page in his career, continuing it with Mercedes.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly stated he has no such intentions, but given the peculiar events in the F1 scene, no one can rule out any outcome at this point.

From the next season, George Russell will likely take the lead role in this team, but it's still uncertain who will be his teammate. The Briton has expressed his desire for Verstappen to be his teammate. Russell has confirmed that Verstappen's dominance doesn't bother him, firmly believing in his own abilities. This young driver is someone who doesn't fear competition, emphasizing his arrival at Mercedes.

"I would be all for it. I think coming into Mercedes in 2022 was off the back of Lewis's legendary years and victories, and that was a huge task for anybody jumping into a team where he's been [dominating] for so long. I believe in myself, and you need to go up against the best in the same machinery and show what you've got.”- George Russell said, as quoted by EXPRESS.

Max Verstappen has repeatedly emphasized that he isn't interested in switching to a new team, believing that Red Bull is the right fit for him. The Dutchman is content in this team, optimistic about maintaining dominance and winning trophies in the coming years. The 26-year-old driver intends to be in the best car, which is currently the case.

Red Bull is a team with ambitions to lead the way in the upcoming years. Max believes that Red Bull can secure him a stable future, where he can contend for championship titles. Such messages might only serve as motivation for Mercedes' executives to work on a car capable of challenging Red Bull and their dominance.

“Well at the end of the day these kinds of decisions are not made very easily and I’m very happy with where I am. I want to be in the fastest car, that’s what I always said with the team. That’s what we have at the moment, and that’s what we try and have also next year."-Max Verstappen said.

© Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Verstappen expressed his contentment with his current situation, indicating that he sees no need to embark on a new venture. He questions the logic of leaving when he already holds a prime position and believes he can sustain it for the foreseeable future.

Verstappen reaffirmed his loyalty to Red Bull, stressing that his choice isn't influenced by money. He made it clear that even powerful offers, like €150 million or €250 million, wouldn't persuade him to leave, as his contentment lies in performance rather than financial incentives.

Russell confirmed that he isn't one to involve himself in team decisions regarding other drivers. The Briton intends to compete within this team, deliver his best, and meet the expectations of both management and fans. Having been a part of the big scene for years, Russell is well aware of Max Verstappen's qualities. This is one of the reasons why he expressed his desire to have the opportunity to compete against Max Verstappen. Fans of this sport, as well as experts, consider Max to be one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.



"Toto is always keeping me up to date. He doesn't need to ask my view or my opinion, I've made it clear that I'd welcome anybody. I think having chance to sign someone like Max, every team would go for it and as I've said before, I'd love to have that opportunity to go against Max."- he said.

George Russell and his expectations

Russell voiced his appreciation for the opportunity to potentially partner with Lewis Hamilton, recognizing him as statistically the greatest driver of all time. He sees the prospect of competing alongside Max as similarly exciting.

Russell emphasized his belief in his own abilities but recognized the importance of long-term planning for Mercedes, especially with important rule changes expected in 2026.

Many believe that from that year, there could be a turnaround in the F1 scene, with new teams potentially taking the lead, unlike what has been happening in the past few years. Neutral fans are most eagerly awaiting an end to Red Bull's dominance.

He highlighted the importance of cohesion within the team between 2025 and 2026, emphasizing the collective efforts of the 2000 people at the factory, advancements in engine and chassis technology, and the impact of new fuels. Despite these considerations, Russell openly admitted that signing Max would be a desirable move for Mercedes.