Carlos Sainz Provides New Insights into His Future

Carlos Sainz's future is an interesting topic, considering that it's not known what awaits this 29-year-old Spaniard in the future. Sainz has several options for the future, but only one of the teams will be powerful enough to attract a driver of his caliber.

Since he is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, several teams are already considering Sainz as an option.

Of course, we're talking about the top teams in F1.

The 29-year-old doesn't seem particularly worried about his future, believing he has several options. After the Miami GP, Sainz addressed the media, emphasizing his future. He pointed out that a waiting period will be necessary to understand what his plans are for the future. It seems that the Spaniard won't be the only one deciding his future.



"As I've said before, there are certain things that don't depend fully on myself and there's going to be some waiting to be done."-Carlos Sainz, as quoted by Newsweek.

Sainz has denied that negotiations have completely halted. He is still negotiating with some teams. Deciding which team is the best option for the future is often a challenging task. However, his readiness and determination are above all. It is important to note that his races this season will likely be a significant factor in his future. If the Spaniard is impressive this season, many teams will want him in their roster.

"But, in the meantime, it's not like we are completely stopped. We're still in conversations with people and advancing what we can advance. But all those things include the waiting that as I said before we're going to need to do for people to make up their minds in many areas."- Sainz continued.

Sainz emphasizes the importance of receiving support and backing from the team, comparing it to the support any employee would expect in a company setting. Despite the lack of patience and belief from Ferrari's leadership regarding Sainz's suitability for the team, he remains supportive of his colleagues within Ferrari. He is committed to giving his best performance this season to contribute to the team's success.

He articulates his desire to maximize his potential, seeking a stable project that allows him to focus not only on the immediate present but also on future prospects.

Furthermore, Sainz underscores the importance of being surrounded by competent individuals within the team. He suggests that each of the teams mentioned could offer such an environment, therefore the importance of keeping all options open at this time.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport



The 29-year-old wants to carefully consider his decision and see what projects other teams are preparing. Competing in a team without ambitions and a clear vision is not what Sainz desires for the future. His intentions are to be part of a team that aims to dominate in the coming seasons.

Ferrari is strong this season, and their ambitions are to win championships in the upcoming seasons. It would be interesting to see if Sainz can prevent this Italian team in such a pursuit, representing another team's colors.

During the conversation, Sainz confirmed that he hadn't received any offer from Audi, although there's increasing media speculation that the Spaniard will likely represent this team next season.

Sainz chose not to comment further on this, hoping to make the right decision for himself regarding the future. Being part of Ferrari is a powerful opportunity and the dream of every driver. However, Sainz didn't have much say in his future, as the team's leaders have engaged Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff admitted that Mercedes is interested in Carlos Sainz

One of the teams associated with Sainz is Mercedes. Indeed, the team boss, Toto Wolff, highlighted in a recent media interview that Mercedes is considering options for the future, with Carlos Sainz being one of them. Max Verstappen is also a driver linked with this team.

It appears that Mercedes' primary focus will be on Max Verstappen, and only then will they consider the next option, which seems to be Carlos Sainz in this case. The Mercedes boss emphasized that it will take some time to make the best decision, which will align with the team's expectations.