George Russell Comments on Rumors of Kimi Antonelli Joining Mercedes

The story of 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli won't stop, at least not for now. This young driver is constantly linked with Mercedes, and rumors continue to circulate that next year the Italian will become part of the Mercedes team.

Although Toto Wolff has denied many times before that Antonelli will get a chance, his statements can sometimes be difficult to interpret, considering Wolff often doesn't give concrete information.

However, judging by everything, Antonelli needs some time to gain the trust of the leaders of this German team.

Toto Wolff, in a conversation with the media, once again addressed the future of this driver, believing that it's not good to create so much hype about his future. Wolff believes that this can create enormous pressure on such a young driver and lead to negative consequences. The Mercedes boss is aware that they must make a decision soon about who will be part of this team in 2025, but he emphasizes that it takes some time. Such a decision requires deep analysis.

“So many stories were created, and it doesn't do him any favours because he needs to concentrate on his F2 campaign," Wolff said, as reported by RacingNews365.

"He's doing lots of testing for us to bring him up to speed and I think this decision of the second driver is weeks if not months away.”

What's certain is that George Russell will be part of this team next season and likely lead the way in the seasons ahead. The 26-year-old driver is ready for a significant role in this team, aware that the time has finally come for him to take the lead.

Some believe that Russell has been in the shadow of Lewis Hamilton all these years. It's time for the Briton to finally receive such a level of trust from the Mercedes leadership.

George Russell also addressed the fate of the 17-year-old driver in a media interview, emphasizing that he's heard Antonelli possesses enormous talent.

"I've heard he's been doing a good job. Obviously, when you're driving alone, it's always difficult to get a reference."-Russell said

Russell, like every driver, had to prove himself as a junior to get a chance to compete for one of the top teams, which isn't performing great this season. The Briton stresses that the priority for the young Italian is to gain the necessary experience to be ready for the next step in his career. Russell has no doubt that Antonelli will get his chance in the future.

“And for him, it's just about gaining the necessary experience. There's no doubt he's going to be a Mercedes driver at some point in the future. Is that next year? Is it in years to come? Time will tell."- Russell said.

The 26-year-old driver has had the opportunity to hear all the stories about Kimi. His successes in his junior career inspire confidence that the Italian will achieve great things in F1.

“He’s a great driver, he's won everything in his junior career, so there's no reason not to see him in Formula 1 and mix in with the best in the years to come.”- Russell concluded.

Kimi Anontelli's career and future

Kimi Antonelli has been the center of attention for several months now, ever since discussions about his future began. Being such a young driver with high expectations isn't easy. Antonelli is aware that to reach the top, he must deal with pressure, despite being only 17 years old.

It will be interesting to follow the course of this season and his progress in F2. If Antonelli shows his best, there's a chance that the Mercedes leadership will indeed give him the opportunity to compete for this team.

The 17-year-old Italian has been a part of motorsport since a young age, starting karting at the age of seven, and competing in Europe and worldwide.

Even then, some noticed his talent and knew it was important to track the progress of this boy.

By 2018 and 2019, he had already impressed everyone, attracting the attention of leaders of big teams.

Antonelli has won numerous titles, primarily in the WSK Champions Cup, South Garda Winter Cup, and ROK Cup International.

In 2019, Toto Wolff noticed him and decided to give him a chance in the Mercedes Junior Academy. The Italian won the CIK-FIA European Championship in 2020 and 2021.

It can't be said that Antonelli is shining this season in F2, but there are still many races left to draw a definitive conclusion. Wolff and the leadership of this team hold hope that Antonelli will become a world-class driver, ready to help Mercedes in their quest for championship glory. We'll see if that turns out to be the case.