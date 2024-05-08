Horner Offers Update on His Connection with Adrian Newey Post-Red Bull Split

The departure of Red Bull Racing's Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, has sparked a large number of reactions. The man who has been one of the main pillars of the team for seasons past has decided to leave Red Bull and pursue a different path. Newey has highlighted that he is somewhat tired, considering he has been part of Red Bull for almost two decades.

His departure has provoked various reactions, but mostly it emphasizes gratitude to this man who managed to create a dominant Red Bull team.

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, has been linked to his departure, as some considered Horner to be the main culprit for Newey's exit.

In a media interview, Horner addressed Newey's departure, and it seems there's no bad blood between them, and Horner is not to blame for his departure. Horner confirmed that they have a great relationship just like in the past. The Red Bull team principal is happy for everything Newey has done for the team, helping them become a respectable team ready for the top spot.

“I've spoken to Adrian at length about it and Adrian's position is very clear. We have enjoyed a great relationship, and we continue to enjoy a great relationship. We are friends as well as work colleagues and he's done a huge amount for this team. We will be sad to see him leave but he's left the team in good shape and we've got a great team of people and strength and depth to take us forward."- Christian Horner said, as quoted by Express.

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

One of those who has denied that Horner and Newey are in good relations is Sky Sports F1 reporter Craig Slater. He believes that the two of them haven't had particularly great relations in recent years. Although Red Bull has been doing great for seasons past, especially the last one and the current one, it's evident that there have been some disputes within the team that haven't been publicly discussed.

“There has been a falling out - I think we have to call it that - between himself and Christian Horner. There has been a distance between those two men over the last year.”- Slater said.

Adrian Newey on the reasons for departing from Red Bull



Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull has raised doubts about the state of affairs within the team. Since the incident involving Christian Horner, who was accused of misconduct by a team employee, the situation doesn't seem to be at its best. Immediately after that, rumors started circulating about who might leave the team and what future awaits Red Bull.

Adrian Newey mentioned that he had been considering leaving Red Bull over the winter and as events unfolded this year. He expressed that he's fortunate to not need to work for a living but rather because he enjoys it. He felt that now was a good time to step back, take a break, and reassess his life.

Newey plans to travel with his wife and dogs, possibly in a motorhome through France, to simply enjoy life. As for future plans, he mentioned that there is currently no set plan, but he might embark on a new adventure at some point in the future.

There are many teams being mentioned as potential destinations for Newey in the future. Given that he is 65 years old, Newey, as already mentioned, isn't overly focused on the future and where he might continue his career. There's a chance that this experienced figure from the F1 scene may not continue his story in F1 at all.

He has set some new priorities for himself, aware that he has already accomplished great things in his career. When Newey reflects on everything he has achieved with Red Bull, he can certainly feel satisfaction and happiness for having written a beautiful story together with the rest of the Red Bull team.

Ferrari is mentioned as one of the options for the future, but Newey doesn't want to talk about it.

Red Bull will find a replacement for him, ready to lead the way in the coming seasons as well. They're doing great this season, being the leaders in the championship, although the last race in Miami wasn't the best for them. The Austrian team wants to continue in the same direction, with Verstappen as the main face of this team.

Big changes could happen in this team from the next season, primarily regarding the future of Sergio Perez, the Mexican who has to prove himself this season if he wants to stay in the team.