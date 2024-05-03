Max Verstappen on Adrian Newey's Exit: If They Want to Leave, They Should

Adrian Newey, the chief technical officer of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, is set to leave the Austrian team, all signs point to that. Media outlets were discussing Newey a few days ago and the fact that the 65-year-old isn't pleased with the situation within the team. The Christian Horner incident clearly caused frustrations for him, and Newey has no intention of remaining part of this team.

Max Verstappen addressed Newey's departure ahead of another race. Adrian has been one of the most significant figures in the team, a man who has immense credits for Red Bull's successes in the previous period.

Verstappen isn't pleased with the way the press is covering Newey's departure. Max confirmed his desire for Newey to stay, but he's aware that he isn't someone who can change his mind. The Dutchman is somewhat fearful that Newey might join another team, realizing that he could accomplish significant feats there and dethrone Red Bull.

"I think people in the press, they are making up a lot of things at the moment because they don't understand how the roles were in the team. I cannot deny that I would have preferred him to stay, just for how he is as person, his knowledge and of course what he would bring to potentially another team if he wants to join."- Verstappen said, as quoted by The News Observer.

Verstappen confirmed that he told Newey if he desires to leave the team, then he should make that decision. Forcing someone to stay in the team is the last thing you should do. Adrian Newey has been part of the team for almost a decade, but every story has an end, including this one between Red Bull and Newey.

"If someone really wants to leave they should leave. That's also what I wrote to him ... If you think that is the right decision for yourself and your family, you have to do it."- he continued.

Verstappen emphasized his trust in the strength of the technical team beyond Adrian Newey. He believes that the team has demonstrated its capabilities over the past few years by producing competitive cars. While Newey's departure may seem dramatic from the outside, Verstappen suggests that the situation within the team isn't as dire as it appears.

The media is trying in every way to portray the situation within the team as chaotic, but it seems that the situation isn't as dire as it appears. Red Bull looks impressive this season, continuing from where they left off last season.

Although some had doubts about Red Bull's ability to repeat the same success this season, everything indicates that the Austrian team will lead the pack once again. The rest of the team has ambitions to work hard and diligently, ensuring that Red Bull remains the dominant team in the years ahead.

Max Verstappen on leaving Red Bull and Red Bull's future

What can also delight fans of this team is Verstappen's reaction to the rumors about a move to Mercedes. The 26-year-old driver has confirmed that he has no intention of leaving a team that is so dominant. Regardless of the amount Mercedes may offer him, the Dutchman emphasizes that he is not a driver who wants to fight for P5 or P6.

Being at the top is his desire, especially now that he has a dominance that hasn't been seen in a long time. Although Newey's departure has been commented on in various ways, often focusing on the possibility of Max Verstappen also leaving the team, the Dutchman has shown loyalty to his team, ready to dominate in the future.

Judging by the headlines in the media, Verstappen is optimistic that Red Bull will find a suitable replacement. Adrian Newey is a person who is difficult to replace, considering everything he has done and contributed to this team in previous years. For some, it's hard to imagine Red Bull without Newey.

It will be interesting to follow his future and see what offers he will receive. It would be a huge blow to Red Bull if Adrian signed with a team aiming for future championships, such as Ferrari. We have yet to see or hear Newey's reaction, but we have no doubt that this 65-year-old will confirm his decision in the coming days and say more about it.

Verstappen wants to continue where he left off: His intentions are to win in the upcoming races and secure another championship. Red Bull can be happy to have such a driver. Verstappen is truly a driver like we haven't seen in years.