Helmut Marko Reveals: Sainz Faces Crucial Decision Amid Audi's Three-Year Offer

Carlos Sainz's future remains an interesting topic in the F1 scene, as it's still unclear what the next step for the Spaniard in his career will be. The 29-year-old driver has several options for the next season, as he is leaving Ferrari due to the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. Over the past month, there has been much talk about Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, what is surprising is that Audi is increasingly mentioned in connection with Carlos Sainz. Helmut Marko commented on the fact that Sainz is available and reacted to Audi's offer for Carlos Sainz in an interview with OE24. The experienced Marko is aware that Sainz will soon make a decision about his future. He is one of the drivers Red Bull is considering, but they still don't know if Sainz will be their final option. If the Spaniard makes a quick decision and joins Audi, Red Bull will dismiss him as one of their options.

“Sainz is currently in great shape,” -Helmut Marko told OE24.

“I think he has a very great three-year offer from Audi. But he has to make a decision relatively soon. We, on the other hand, won't make a decision soon. We won't let things like that put us under pressure.”

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen had the chance to collaborate at Toro Rosso. However, much has changed since then. Max Verstappen has become a driver who has surprised many with his qualities, already winning three championships. On the other hand, Sainz, according to many, could have achieved more, but the fact remains that the Spaniard is a great driver who impresses this season.

Helmut Marko, recalling the partnership between Sainz and Verstappen, pointed out that Sainz was very young at the time. Marko believes that the Spaniard has improved a lot since then, stressing that he is in great shape this season.

Carlos Sainz is one of the options for Audi, but it's difficult to say with certainty that things will be finalized soon. Sainz wants to carefully consider what the best option is for him. Ferrari has given him a lot, but it seems that this Italian team doesn't particularly trust Sainz, especially considering that Carlos will have to look for happiness elsewhere from next season. His decision will be made considerably earlier, there's a good chance of that.

Carlos Sainz's manager, Onoro, is likely to be a crucial figure when it comes to Sainz's decision about his future. The two of them have a great working relationship, so it will be interesting to see if Onoro can play an important role in the decision-making process of the 29-year-old Spaniard.

When asked about the number of negotiations they're handling due to the active driver market, Onoro indicated that they're managing a few opportunities, describing it as an interesting period.

Carlos Sainz's manager, Onoro on Sainz's future

Regarding the speculation about Sainz's future and who will partner with Verstappen at Red Bull next season, Onoro suggested that there could be some movement in the driver market in the coming weeks but clarified that no notable news will be announced before the next race. He reassured listeners that there won't be any major announcements from their side and emphasized that they're still navigating the situation.

Onoro confirmed that no new information will emerge before the next race. He reiterated that Sainz and he are still playing the game, considering their options. The intention of this duo is to carefully consider what the future holds with one of the teams and whether it's a good option to join one of the top teams.

Red Bull and Mercedes are two teams where every driver would love to build their career, especially in the former. Red Bull currently leads the way, while Mercedes is in crisis. Looking at Mercedes' history, it's inevitable that they will eventually get back on track. Therefore, Sainz will have a challenging but also interesting task of choosing a team for his future.

Sainz emphasized to the media that it's not easy to not know his future and be in uncertainty. For him, the primary focus is to perform exceptionally well, at least for this season, knowing that doing so will attract the attention of teams and also achieve good results.