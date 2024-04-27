Ralf Schumacher Holds Christian Horner Responsible for Adrian Newey's Departure

Ralf Schumacher, a former F1 driver, has reacted to the chaos destroying the Red Bull team, following the news that Adrian Newey will be the first to leave the team in a long time. The chief technical officer of the Red Bull Racing F1 team has decided to seek happiness elsewhere. Immediately after such news emerged, rumors began circulating about the possible reasons for Adrian Newey's departure.

According to what experts and legends of this sport are saying, Christian Horner's case is a major reason, and for many, it's the primary reason why Adrian Newey decided to leave the team. Horner's case has caused fear within the team and raised concerns.

Jos Verstappen, Max's father, has also emphasized that Horner must leave the team, disappointed with the situation within the team. In media interviews, Schumacher discussed the reasons why Newey no longer wants to be part of the team. He believes that Newey is a person who seeks peace and harmony, not chaos within the team. Ralf considers Christian Horner to be the main culprit.

"Adrian Newey needs harmony, he needs a good atmosphere, a good workplace," he told Sky Germany

"And right now you have to say clearly: Red Bull is falling apart. The only responsibility for the break-up of Red Bull lies with Christian Horner, who is clinging to power. I don't think the departure of Adrian Newey will be the last problem he faces. Max Verstappen is already thinking about leaving, as is Dr Helmut Marko. I give Red Bull two more years and if they stick with Horner, the team will sink into mediocrity. I'm pretty sure of that."

Schumacher's last sentence, in which he suggests that Max Verstappen could leave the team, is a cause of great concern for many. The Dutchman is evidently not satisfied with the outcome of the situation and the events within the team. Christian Horner's case has created many problems within the team.

Max is a driver who wants to compete in a comfortable and positive atmosphere, which obviously currently isn't the case within this Austrian team. However, the 26-year-old driver hasn't openly discussed the possibility of leaving this team, emphasizing his desire to achieve great results this year. His intentions are to win the championship and continue at the same pace in the future.

As we've mentioned before, his father believes that Horner's case has placed greater focus on the Red Bull team principal than on the drivers and the team's successes during the 2024 season. Such an environment is not one in which Jos wants to see his son in the future. He is aware that Max is a driver whom many desire, and that it wouldn't be difficult for him to find another team, although, truth be told, Red Bull currently can offer him the best car.

Schumacher expressed his concerns to Sport1, highlighting the damaging impact that ongoing chaos could have on Red Bull. He emphasized Horner's statement that no individual is above the team and suggested that Horner should act accordingly by resigning quickly, thereby aligning with his own principle of prioritizing the team's harmony.

The worst thing for a team is when an individual aims to put themselves above the team and dictate proceedings. Fans of this sport believe that Christian Horner displays precisely that persona. However, the Red Bull team principal has repeated many times before that success for Red Bull is his priority, placing himself in a secondary position. The situation isn't good, it must be admitted. Such things are the least needed when they have dominance.



Christian Horner's reaction to the chaos within the team

These days, we can't hear many statements from Christian Horner in the media. Since the beginning of the incident and its conclusion, Horner has been unwilling to speak extensively about it, focusing on the team's progress and ignoring various headlines and questions.

The Red Bull team principal seemed like someone trying to evade the questions coming his way day by day. Horner is aware that this has had a huge impact on the team, but his intentions are evidently to improve the atmosphere and situation within the team, hoping that over time, this case will become a thing of the past, and Red Bull's successes will be talked about for years to come.

However, judging by everything, key figures within the team are not happy with the events of the past months, which have left a mark on the team and all individuals within it. Time will tell what will happen with this team regarding the departure and retention of important people in Red Bull.