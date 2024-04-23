Lando Norris: Seeing the same driver win every time without a fight gets boring

Lando Norris is one of the drivers who is linked with many teams, considering the qualities he shows season after season. However, his greatest dream, winning the championship, could remain an unrealized desire, at least in the near future. The domination of Max Verstappen leaves no one indifferent. The brilliant Dutchman is doing impressive things from race to race, intimidating other teams and undermining their ambitions.

Lando Norris spoke to the media about Verstappen's dominance and the fear that the Dutchman's domination will continue. The 24-year-old Briton stresses that it is frustrating for fans to see the same winner race after race. The element of excitement seems to have disappeared in the last two seasons. The young driver emphasized that it is boring to watch the same winner week after week.



“It is frustrating for people watching but it has always been like this,” Norris said, as quoted by Crash!

“We are seeing more dominance than ever, so it is never going to be the best to watch and the only exciting races have been the ones that Max is not in.

If you see the same driver winning every single time without a fight then of course it does start to become boring and that is obvious."

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Norris emphasized that the combination of a brilliant driver and a brilliant car is deadly. It's incredible with how much passion and courage Verstappen fights and wants to achieve success with Red Bull.

“You have got one of the best drivers ever in Formula One, in one of the most dominant cars and it is a combination that is deadly.

If Max wasn’t there and you had two [Sergio] Perez’s, it wouldn’t be the case.”- he continued.

Norris explained that it's not surprising to see Red Bull leading by a significant margin. He stressed the complexity involved in achieving success in Formula 1 and praised the intelligence of the Red Bull team. Norris also expressed optimism that other teams would eventually catch up but acknowledged that it's a gradual process and not something that happens overnight.

Looking at the current situation, it's hard to expect any team to match Red Bull this season. Regarding the upcoming seasons, it's difficult to conclude, but the fact is that Red Bull is dominant and could continue to be so in the coming years. The only team some believe could potentially disrupt their plans, at least in the next season, is Ferrari. However, the advantage Red Bull holds over other teams doesn't inspire much optimism for things to change. Norris shares this opinion.

Christian Horner on Max Verstappen's dominance

Christian Horner, the head of the Red Bull team, addressed concerns that Max Verstappen's dominance might negatively impact Formula 1. He stated that it's essential to recognize Verstappen's success, stressing his exceptional talent and the current peak in his career. Horner pointed out that success in Formula 1 doesn't last forever. He also praised Verstappen for being consistent, saying he's kept up his speed from last season.

Horner was someone who believed in Verstappen's success from day one and never doubted that the Dutchman was ready to achieve great things. Verstappen thanked him in the best possible way by consistently performing brilliantly season after season. He intends to continue in the same manner in the future. The relationship between Horner and Max has always been amazing, and the team's leaders hope it will remain so in the future.

Reflecting on the race in China in 2019, Horner highlighted that since then, Verstappen has won 50% of the remaining races, precisely 21 out of the last 23 races. He is happy to see Verstappen doing brilliant things, hoping it will continue in the future.

Looking at the statements of the team leaders, it's clear they have tremendous confidence in Verstappen. Their intention is not to pay attention to the comments of individuals who are unhappy with one team's dominance. Lando Norris isn't the only one frustrated by this situation. Many of his colleagues and important figures in the F1 world are also dissatisfied and frustrated by such a scenario. We will see if the future brings new stories and the emergence of new teams. Many would like to see a more competitive F1, with several contenders fighting for the top spot.

Norris is a promising driver who has the potential to achieve great things in the future. For that to happen, he will need a car that can dominate. In this atmosphere, it's difficult to expect Norris to achieve significant feats. Nevertheless, he remains a great driver who is in contention for top positions.