Toto Wolff on the 'Deeper Reasons' Why Max Verstappen Might Leave Red Bull

People are still talking a lot about Max Verstappen and his future. The Dutchman is doing great things, and his victory in China, the latest in a series, confirmed his domination. Verstappen has once again shown that he is the main candidate to win another championship, his fourth in a row.

For several weeks now, there have been discussions about this brilliant Red Bull driver possibly continuing his career with another F1 team, leaving behind the team where he's experiencing the best days of his career. Fans of this sport are asking: Why would Max Verstappen decide on such a radical move when he's dominating?!

Judging by Toto Wolff's words, there are several reasons why the Dutchman might leave the Austrian team. From day one of the rumors, the team most often associated with Verstappen and his future is Mercedes. The fact that from next year, Mercedes will be without the experienced Lewis Hamilton is the reason they're considering options in the F1 scene. Having Max Verstappen is every team's dream, but it will be a challenging task, considering that Verstappen seems content at Red Bull.

The 26-year-old driver is known for enjoying new challenges and taking the lead. Some believe that in search of a new challenge, Verstappen could indeed make a strange move and leave Red Bull. Wolff explained potential reasons why the Dutchman might leave the team in a conversation with the media.

“There are so many factors that play a role in a driver joining. Clearly when you look at it from the most rational point of view, you can say ‘that's the quickest car in the hands of the quickest driver’

But I don't think this is the only reason you stay where you are. Let's say… simple minds, that might be the only reason why you stay in a car and that's it but maybe there are more depths for some people that consider other factors too. I think that Max has that.”- Toto Wolff said, as quoted by Crash!

Toto Wolff seems optimistic that Verstappen might consider his future in another team, of course, referring to Mercedes. His departure would certainly provoke interesting reactions worldwide, given that Red Bull and Mercedes have been rivals for several seasons.

Toto Wolff expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of persuading Max Verstappen to join another team, suggesting that Verstappen's decisions might not be convinced just by persuasion.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

According to Toto Wolff, Max Verstappen's deep understanding of motor racing suggests that his decisions will be based on what he perceives to be in his best interest. Wolff implies that Verstappen's choices will have a significant impact on the future direction of the sport. A driver like Verstappen and his departure would certainly produce a multitude of reactions.



Being in a team that leads the way, and is on a good path to continue doing so in the future, is reason enough to stay. However, not all drivers think alike. Some are hungry for new challenges, and sometimes there are also things happening behind the scenes that the average spectator doesn't see. There are numerous reasons why individuals might decide to make such a move.

Toto Wolff indicated that if he were in Max Verstappen's position, he would likely opt to stay with Red Bull in 2025. However, Wolff acknowledges that there are various factors to consider beyond just the speed of the car.

It will be interesting to follow the future of Max Verstappen, especially after such words from Wolff, who desires to have such a driver in his team but also emphasized that he, as a driver, would seriously consider his future if he were in Verstappen's position. Wolff seems to be playing certain games with such statements, aware that the future will bring many changes.

Mercedes options for the 2025

Mercedes has many reasons for concern, given that their two drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, finished 6th and 9th. Such results fall short of Mercedes' ambitions. Their aspirations are much higher, especially for the upcoming season. Russell will remain part of the team and strive for the top spot, while on the other hand, it will be interesting to discover who his teammates will be.

There are several options at this point, with the greatest focus seemingly on Max Verstappen. Wolff has previously mentioned some options like Kimi Antonelli, although he's not particularly certain if Antonelli can deliver strong performances at Mercedes due to his lack of experience. Additionally, there's Alonso, who recently extended his contract with Aston Martin. There are several options, but only one will earn a place in this team.