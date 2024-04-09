Max Verstappen Reacts to Departure of Key Red Bull Figure

Max Verstappen secured victory in Japan, once again showing he is the primary contender for the title. The brilliant Dutchman impressed F1 fans with another fantastic performance. Red Bull finds itself in a fantastic position, indicating a potential repeat of last year's success.

What's interesting is that one of Red Bull's key figures, Max Verstappen's chief mechanic, Lee Stevenson, confirmed that he will leave Red Bull to join Sauber. Verstappen and Stevenson have had a great relationship for years, and without Stevenson, it's hard to expect Red Bull to achieve such success. After the race in Japan, Max reflected on his relationship with Stevenson, emphasizing that Red Bull's chief mechanic is his number one.

“I have a very good relationship with Leeroy from my start at Red Bull from 2016 onwards. And he was my number one, I think until the end of 2020, if I’m not mistaken. Yeah, it’s been a while, we’ve had a few good years."- Max Verstappen said, as quoted by Total Motorsport!

The Dutchman is known as someone who enjoys challenges in his career, so according to some headlines, he is being linked with a departure from Red Bull. Mercedes is mentioned as the next destination in his career, although such an outcome is difficult to expect.

Verstappen emphasized that he is happy with the Austrian team, ready to help them win the championship this season as well. Verstappen is someone who understands the intentions of others, especially those who seek new challenges.

The Dutchman believes that Stevenson has the right to continue his career elsewhere, considering everything he has contributed to this team. He emphasized that his relationship with Lee will remain excellent. Verstappen has not ruled out the possibility of Stevenson returning to the team sometime in the future.



“Then he got a great opportunity at Sauber and I don’t blame him for trying something new, we’re still good friends, we’ve shared a lot of great moments together. And sometimes in life you get opportunities and maybe go a bit out of your comfort zone, you try something new. If it doesn’t work out. You can always come back, right? It’s all good.”- Verstappen continued.

Max in any case intends to continue his adventure in F1, focused on his goals in the upcoming period. The 26-year-old driver is aware that many things will change within the team over the years, but for him, the most important thing is to do his part.

Max Verstappen and Mercedes: Is it realistic for Verstappen to join Mercedes?!

After the race in Japan, many were impressed by Toto Wolff's comments, who emphasized that no one will catch Verstappen this season. The Dutch driver was also surprised, saying that Toto Wolff has been praising him a lot lately. This immediately sparked rumors and assumptions; could Max Verstappen join Mercedes? Verstappen is contractually bound to Red Bull until 2028, and it seems that the Dutchman still doesn't know what will happen after that. There are many options on the table.

At this point, Max has confirmed that he is happy and intends to secure another title.

"I don't know what will happen after 2028, if I will stay in F1 or continue or sign a new deal, but that is why I signed the deal in the first place. I am happy within the team and it is my intention to be here in the end. It is always nice to hear [praise]. Toto and I have had our moments. That is normal between two teams battling for the championship but the respect has always been there. From my side, it doesn't change anything." Verstappen said.

It would be a huge blow for the Red Bull executives if Verstappen indeed left the team that has provided him with everything, and with which he has achieved great successes, with much more to come. After Lewis Hamilton confirmed his decision to leave Mercedes at the end of the season and join Ferrari, F1 fans consider nothing unrealistic anymore.

Verstappen's move to Mercedes would indeed be a real shock in the F1 scene, but looking at the history of F1, we've seen various situations, so let's wait and see what will actually happen.

Red Bull executives are happy with the direction things are going, especially considering Sergio Perez is also doing a great job.

The departure of one driver, in this case Lewis Hamilton, could lead to significant changes in the F1 scene. The Briton has realized that it's time to leave the team, hoping that Ferrari will provide better conditions for his goals.