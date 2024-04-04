Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Rumors of Sebastian Vettel Joining Mercedes

After yesterday's statements by Sebastian Vettel that he could continue his F1 career and that he is talking to Toto Wolff, speculation immediately began about whether the German will indeed dominate the F1 tracks again from next season. Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 immediately raised questions about the future of Mercedes and the vacant seat next season.

Although the same names like Verstappen, Antonelli, Alonso, and others are mentioned week after week, Vettel's statement yesterday has sparked fans' imagination.

Although the former F1 driver emphasized that he is not necessarily discussing the vacant seat with Wolff, he highlighted that the option of returning is a realistic one. However, Vettel is still not sure if he will indeed come back. Lewis Hamilton, having heard such rumors himself, decided to react to them. The Briton stated that Vettel's return would be a great thing.



"I would love for Seb to come back and I think it would be an amazing option for the team."- Hamilton said, as reported by Breaking News!

Lewis Hamilton emphasized that he is not a driver who intends to retire and then return, as some before him have done. For him, the priority is to give his all for a few more years, listen to his body, and when he decides to retire, he has no intention of coming back. The fact that Hamilton has been on the big stage for so many years is surely a reason why it will be difficult to leave behind everything he has built from the beginning, but he is aware that every story must have an end.

Many retired drivers have pointed out how difficult it is to adjust to life after a long career, but it is a natural process. The Briton looks forward to Vettel's return, of course if it happens. He is aware of how important Vettel is to the F1 scene and what his comeback would provoke.

“No, I’ve never thought about taking a year or two off and then coming back – When I’m gone, hopefully I’m gone for good.

You’re always going to miss it. It’s the greatest sport in the world and it’s the greatest experience in the world and the most amazing feeling to be working with the people towards winning something.

Probably there’s nothing that’s ever going to feel the same. I’ve not asked any of the drivers what they’re missing but I would love for Seb to come back and I think it would be an amazing option for the team.

A German driver, multi-world championship winning driver, and someone who has amazing values who would continue to take the team forward. I’d love it if he came back.”- he continued.

Lewis Hamilton emphasized to a reporter's question about who he would like to succeed him that, for him, the most important thing is for the team to find someone with integrity. He believes this will be a winning formula for success. Additionally, Hamilton believes it's important to have someone compassionate who is willing to work with people and uplift them. He holds a great opinion of Mercedes and the people within the team, considering how long they have had the opportunity to collaborate.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

George Russell commented on the possibility of Sebastian Vettel joining Mercedes in 2024, stressing Vettel's status as a four-time world champion and emphasizing the importance of having top driver on the grid. He expressed openness to any teammate, regardless of their experience level or championship status, underlining his focus on his own performance and approach to racing.

Sebastian Vettel and his future at Mercedes

Given Vettel's experience and qualities, no one doubts that he would be a fantastic addition to a team like Mercedes. Sebastian is someone who has achieved great success in the world of Formula 1. Some believe that the German retired prematurely from the F1 scene and that there is still unfinished business for him.

Although Vettel seems content in retirement, it is clear that he still has a desire to compete and the passion necessary to be at the top. Vettel is deeply passionate about F1, so it's realistic to expect to see him back on the grid from next season onwards.

Mercedes must carefully consider their options. Perhaps the best option for them is to replace the experienced Hamilton with another experienced driver like Vettel. We'll see what the team's executives have planned for the upcoming period.

For them, the priority is to focus on this season. Looking at the start, they cannot be optimistic and they know they need to make some changes.