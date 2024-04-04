The Alonso Factor: Aston Martin's Formula 1 Future Hangs in the Balance

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has realized that it is crucial for the team to keep Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, beyond this season. Since his arrival at the team in 2023, Alonso has shown his worth, winning eight podiums, more than any other driver except those who drove for Red Bull.

Alonso left Alpine and joined Aston Martin, even when the team was in a slightly weaker position compared to his predecessor. But his move paid off, as confirmed by numerous successes during the season. Now, as the end of the season approaches, Krack and his team are aware that they must do everything in their power to keep Alonso in the future.

As the season opens, Aston Martin is not in the same glory as last year, but the team still holds fifth place in the constructors' championship, one point behind Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes creates a gap to be filled, and Aston Martin hopes Alonso could be a key player in that game.

Although Alonso will turn 43 in July, he is still one of the most interesting drivers on the market. "The situation remains the same as in Saudi Arabia. Fernando was clear to everyone. He wants time to decide what he wants to do in the future.

He also said that if he continues his career in Formula 1, he will first discuss a new contract with us. very nice to hear," Krack told SkySports F1. "We will see what happens in the coming weeks. We are talking, we will continue to talk.

As I said, we have to respect Fernando's need for time to decide what to do," he added.

© Lars Baron / getty Images

Alonso is not only an extremely experienced driver, but also a legend of Formula 1.

Assuming that he participates in every race until the end of the season, Alonso will break another record, driving in more than 400 races during his 23-year career, which includes two world titles champion, 106 podiums, 32 victories and 22 pole positions.

This Spaniard has incredible numbers, and after retirement he will definitely remain one of the greatest legends of this sport. Krack claims that it is crucial that Alonso gets a car that is powerful enough to win first place.

"I think Fernando will make a decision independently of us, but maybe we can influence that decision. If we give him a good car, I think we have a chance to influence his decision. Champions like him don't want to drive for 10th place or fifth or sixth.

"They want wins. It's up to us to deliver a car that will allow our drivers to do that. We want to make that decision as difficult as possible for him by giving him the best possible car," Krack concluded. The talk of Alonso's future contract with Aston Martin is not just a matter of current results or financial terms.

It's also a question of how the team can adjust its resources to meet his ambitions. Alonso is not a driver who will be satisfied with the minimum, and in case of bad results this season, he will hardly stay in the current team.

Therefore, for Aston Martin, keeping Alonso means ensuring that they have the tools and resources needed to build a winning team, whether they admit it or not. A greater investment in technology, improvement of the factory, but also an adjustment of the driving strategy is needed in order to optimally use Alonso's skills and experience and to keep him.

But keeping Alonso isn't just a matter of driver support. It is also a question of the team's reputation and position within the sport. Alonso is a global icon of Formula 1, and his presence in the team brings not only sporting success, but also media attention and commercial value.

Alonso himself expressed some admiration for Red Bull and Ferrari after his fifth place finish in Saudi Arabia. Although this does not necessarily mean his transition to one of these two teams, it tells us that Alonso is striving for the better.

"I feel great. The race was good, we were faster than in Bahrain. However, I still think we are faster in qualifying than in the race, but here we could fight with the McLarens and Mercedes," said Alonso, admitting that Red Bull and Ferrari in a world to themselves.

I think Red Bull and Ferrari are still a step ahead, but it was pleasant to be behind the wheel and I'm happy with the race," said the experienced Alonso at the time.