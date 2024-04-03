Sebastian Vettel Considering Return to F1 Grid: Conversations with Toto Wolff

Sebastian Vettel could return to F1 tracks, which would make fans of this sport very happy. The German F1 driver is a person with huge successes on F1 tracks behind him, but in one period of his career, he realized that he was tired of everything and wanted to end his career. However, the situation could turn around.

Namely, in an interview with Sky Sports, Sebastian Vettel admitted that he is talking to some important people in F1 regarding the seat for the next season. The 36-year-old German pointed out that he is thinking about returning to F1, although it is not his primary thought. Vettel is currently dedicated to the family.

"I'm talking to a lot of people because I know them, but not very specific. I mean obviously it does cross my mind, I do think about it but it's not the main thought.

I have three kids at home, it's busy every day, so there's a lot of other thoughts I have."- Sebastian Vettel told Sky News!

Mercedes is one of the teams that will have a vacant spot next season, considering that Lewis Hamilton is leaving the team and joining Ferrari. Vettel confirmed that he is talking to Toto Wolff, but not necessarily about a seat for the next season. He emphasized that his discussions are not only with Wolff but also with other team principals.

© Clive Mason/Getty Images Sport

"I am speaking to Toto. I don't know if that qualifies as Mercedes, but about other things.

There's ideas that I have, events that I'm planning going forwards, so I did speak to a lot of other team principals as well, and not only about racing."- he continued.

Vettel confirmed that there are dilemmas and considerations, but still nothing concrete.

The German is accustomed to being part of the big scene and has enjoyed his job. Therefore, his statement that he misses the thrill and speed is not surprising. Vettel confirmed that what he misses the most is the competition. When you have been competitive for years and fight for the top spot, it can be strange to step away from the whole story.

Vettel recently had the opportunity to test the Porsche hypercar that will compete in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans race in June. During the test, he expressed openness to the possibility of making his debut in the prestigious race. He mentioned being curious about the experience and wanting to see how it feels to drive a different type of car in a different racing discipline. Vettel stressed the excitement of exploring various aspects of racing. While he admitted to feeling tempted by the opportunity, he also noted that he is considering other interests beyond racing.

Vettel is someone who enjoys adrenaline and new challenges, so he intends to find something he will enjoy day by day. It seems like Vettel is still searching for what will fulfill his days and where he will find himself as a person.

It's no secret that Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have had great relationships since the beginning of their careers. Given that Hamilton will continue his career at Ferrari, a team where Vettel also competed, Sebastian has highlighted his surprise at Hamilton's decision.

Former F1 drivers, experts, and fans mostly believed that the Briton would end his story at Mercedes and remain part of the team in the future, perhaps in a completely different role. However, Hamilton, obviously was disappointed by Mercedes' lack of competitiveness and disappointing performances in previous seasons, decided to find happiness elsewhere.

He chose a Ferrari. Nonetheless, Vettel considers Hamilton's decision exciting, aware that Lewis is seeking a new challenge. The German emphasizes that it will be strange to see Hamilton in the colors of another team.

Sebastian Vettel on Leclerc-Hamilton partnership

Carlos Sainz, the winner of the last race in Australia, will leave the Ferrari team at the end of the season, while Charles Leclerc will remain, forming a partnership with Lewis Hamilton. Vettel believes that Charles is a great driver and excellent to work with. Additionally, the German has faith in Leclerc's qualities and competitiveness. The 36-year-old former F1 driver believes that Ferrari's management will have a difficult task to manage.

© Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sport

Having two great drivers like this is interesting, and many expect Ferrari to be the team that could stop Red Bull's dominance, finally showing that there is someone who can challenge Red Bull.

It will be interesting to follow the next season, considering that many changes will happen in the F1 world. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) could also leave the team, and his place will then remain vacant. In addition, the fate of Carlos Sainz and many others will be interesting.