Family Friend: Christian Horner's Accuser Feels 'Lonely, Scared, and Intimidated'

The woman who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior and abusive conduct towards her feels angry, lonely, and upset, according to the words of a family friend who revealed this in an interview with BBC Sports. Interestingly, Horner has been cleared of the accusations, and Red Bull dismissed the complaint over a month ago. A family friend confirmed that the woman is in a difficult situation and is depressed. The fact that she is not allowed to speak about certain things is frustrating for her and brings tears to her eyes.

"It's impossible for people to understand what it's like for her. She can't talk and she won't talk.

But I can tell you what it is doing to her. Every time I have asked her something, she breaks down in tears and says she's got no-one to talk to because she's not allowed to talk.

She is very upset, very angry, very scared, very intimidated, very lonely. And I think it's impossible for people to understand without being in her shoes what it's like for her."- an anonymous friend of the family told the BBC!

The friend is expressing skepticism and frustration about the handling of the situation involving Christian Horner and his PA. She highlights the existence of WhatsApp messages that can be interpreted by anyone and questions why a transparent process hasn't been followed if no wrongdoing was found. The friend points out that if Horner truly wants to put an end to the issue, he should address the authenticity of the WhatsApp messages and be transparent about the investigation's findings.

This is an argument in which many spoke, not only her, aware that there was obviously something in the relationship between Horner and women. However, it seems as if this topic wants to be pushed to the side and to put the accent on something completely different, to forget Whatsapp messages.

Furthermore, the friend criticizes the concept that "it takes two to tango," arguing that it unfairly turns blame onto the PA and diverts attention from Horner's actions as a CEO. She suggests that the focus should remain on whether Horner's behavior was appropriate given his position of authority. The friend is advocating for transparency, accountability, and a fair assessment of Horner's conduct.

© Clive Rose / Getty Images Sport

The friend continued to elaborate on her statement, emphasizing that the woman is struggling to understand how the case was concluded given all the information. Despite receiving substantial financial offers to sell her story, the woman has chosen otherwise and has no intention of doing so. She still does not talk to her friends and, for now, can only speak with family members. The friend believes that this process is completely unfair and will have huge consequences for the woman. She emphasizes that the courage of this woman cannot be compared to anything else.

Friend: She has been threatened with legalese every step of the way

The woman filed a complaint against Red Bull's decision and requested FIA and F1 to investigate the entire case. Her friend is concerned about Horner's secretive dealings, believing that he will do everything to ensure that the employee tribunal remains private. She expects that after the whole process, Red Bull will fire her, which would be an even harder blow for her. The question is what we can expect in the coming days and whether this woman will succeed in her fight for justice. Some details in this case are not particularly clear. Time may best reveal the truth in all of this.

"It is registered to go to an employment tribunal, which is public. As a friend, I can tell you I would assume that Horner, like he has done every step of the way, will do everything he can to make sure that the employee tribunal is not public.

Unfortunately, the date is a long time away. She has been threatened with legalese every step of the way, as has the media.

She has now been suspended and it's clear that's Red Bull following a process to eventually fire her."

The friend gave insights into the woman's determination to continue pursuing her case. She highlighted that women is strongly driven to uncover the truth and is primarily focused on maintaining her career in the sport. Despite her worries about her reputation and future job opportunities, originating from her lifelong involvement in motorsport, she remains firm in her determination to seek justice.

However, due to the constraints imposed on her, she is unable to openly discuss her concerns with friends and family, which has left her feeling isolated and unable to seek the support she needs. The friend expressed frustration that while the woman is silenced and unable to speak out or even reveal her identity, Christian Horner, with his position of influence, has been able to freely present his side of the story.