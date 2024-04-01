Is Lando Norris' Decision to Remain at McLaren a Smart Move?

Lando Norris decided to extend his contract with McLaren before the start of this season, showing loyalty to this outstanding team. However, shortly after Norris's contract extension, significant changes occurred on the F1 scene. Primarily, Lewis Hamilton confirmed that he is leaving Mercedes for the next season, joining Ferrari.

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, immediately confirmed his interest in Leclerc and Norris if they hadn't extended their contracts.

Hamilton's departure and potential replacements for him became a current topic on the F1 scene, discussed by former drivers, F1 experts, and pundits. Opinions are divided on who could be the ideal replacement for Hamilton, but the fact is that Mercedes will have an interesting task.

Natalie Pinkham, Formula One pit lane reporter for Sky Sports shared her thoughts on Norris and Toto Wolff.

Natalie Pinkham highlighted during the F1 Nation podcast that Norris made a great decision by staying with such a promising team. McLaren is doing a great job, aiming to step up further step by step. Although McLaren hasn't been great so far, Pinkham believes that loyalty and sticking to a team are the most important things. Her wish is to see this young driver in Red Bull, which doesn't seem like a realistic option.

"I don't think so. I think it's a really smart move," she said, as quoted by crash.net

"McLaren are going in the right direction and they continue to do so.

He played down their chances at the start of the season. I know they lack pace in a straight line. He was frustrated in Saudi.

But there is something so important about being loyal to a team, sticking to a team, moulding that team around you.

Lando has been clever, in that respect.

I'd love to see him in the Red Bull. That would be great to see him perform alongside Max.

But everything is a risk. You make the wrong move at the wrong time in your career and it can change everything.

I think [Norris has been] smart."



McLaren CEO Zak Brown is delighted with the drivers he has on the roster. The promising Oscar Piastri and the great Lando Norris are drivers that every team would like to have. L'Equipe journalist, Fred Ferret believes that having such two drivers is a great thing for McLaren. He stresses that having two promising drivers, McLaren has the foundations for a bright future and growth in the coming period. Both are interesting to many teams, primarily Red Bull and Mercedes, teams that always strive to be at the top.

After Lando Norris' contract was extended, Brown expressed that he was delighted that he could continue his relationship with him.

"I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid."

Lando Norris on extending his contract

Lando Norris decided to sign a new contract with his team at the end of January this year, following in the footsteps of Oscar Piastri. Norris is delighted to once again write his future with this team. Growing up in this team, having great experiences, and seeing the potential in this team are the reasons why Norris is ready for a new chapter in his career, but within the same team.

Although he is aware that every F1 driver's career, including his, has its ups and downs, he is happy that the McLaren team never gives up, even when times are toughest. He expects only better things in the future.

“It’s a great feeling to be staying in papaya. I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me.

The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid."- Lando Norris said.

The 24-year-old McLaren driver is happy with Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, just like with the whole team that has been trying for years to make McLaren a team that will fight for the very top. When you have the trust of these people, and the fans of this team, then you are motivated to make a success. Norris is excited to create new memories in this team and continue to work hard. He is aware that you will not have an easy task, but his love for the team is greater than anything.