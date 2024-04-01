'If Gasly or Albon were in Perez's seat, they would likely be closer to Max'

Sergio Perez's future is one of the biggest mysteries at the moment. Judging by his performances at the start of the season, it seems that the Mexican could continue his career at Red Bull. However, the statements made by the team's leaders, which they often make public, are not reasons for optimism. If Perez leaves the team next year, several potential names could succeed him. In an interview for the Missed Apex Podcast, British driver Bradley Philpot talked about Perez's future, but he does not have a high opinion of the Mexican.

He emphasized that Perez's future could be interesting, stressing that while competing for Red Bull, the Mexican driver has garnered significant attention to himself. To be part of such a team is the dream of every driver.

“Knowing what we know now about Perez’s relative performance, having had him in the spotlight more often being in a top team, we know his relative performance to a real top driver."- Philpot said, as quoted by EXPRESS!

© Paul Gilham/Getty Images for Red Bull

Philpot is questioning the actual competitiveness of the cars that Sergio Perez has been using to secure podium finishes. He implies that these cars might have achieved even better results with more skilled drivers. While stressing Perez's superior performance compared to Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon at Red Bull Racing, Philpot suggests that Perez has benefitted from a more favorable situation overall.

“So, really the question is, how high up would those cars he was getting podiums in have been with actual better people?

And I think Perez is, I know you said he’s done better than [Pierre] Gasly and [Alex] Albon at Red Bull but I think he’s had a much fairer crack at it.

Most of his time he’s had a car that’s way easier to drive, better, he can afford to be further away from Max and still get front-running finishes."

Philpot believes that if Pierre Gasly or Alex Albon were placed in Perez's current seat at Red Bull Racing, they would perform closer to Max Verstappen than Perez has been. Philpot stresses that Sergio Perez is clearly not a driver who belongs to the very top of the F1 scene, emphasizing that Gasly and Albon deserve such a chance more.

© Dan Istitene/Getty Images Sport

The Mexican driver has a contract with Red Bull until the end of this season, and then the team's management will make the decision that is best for Red Bull and Perez. Judging by the reactions of experts and fans, parting ways is one of the more realistic options at the moment. However, if the Mexican driver demonstrates superiority in the upcoming races and throughout the remainder of the season, that could change the opinion of the team's management. The question is whether they even have confidence in Perez anymore and if they are already looking for another option.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko on Sergio Perez's future

Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner pointed out that when it comes to the future of Sergio Perez, the situation is already known. If Perez delivers what the team leaders expect, there is a chance that he will secure a seat for next year.

Helmut Marko's statement suggests that while Sergio Perez may not be on the same level as Max Verstappen, it doesn't necessarily imply that Perez should be replaced right away. Marko emphasizes that Perez still has a contract for 2024, and his future with the team depends on his performance. If Perez continues to perform as he has in the last few races, Marko indicates that there's a possibility of extending his contract further.

The last race in Austria might not have been ideal for the Mexican, given that more was expected after Verstappen's DNF. The Mexican did not make the most of his chance and failed to reach the podium. The leaders of Red Bull had to settle for 5th place.

Before the start of this season, the Mexican emphasized that he took his task seriously and that he is aware of what he has to do in the current season. The next races could reveal and confirm a lot when it comes to the future and fate of this 34-year-old driver.

Perez is a quality driver, we have no doubt about that. However, competing for a team like Red Bull requires you to be great and consistent from race to race. One bad day can change your entire future. This is one of the reasons why Red Bull chooses its drivers so carefully.