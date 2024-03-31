Carlos Sainz Predicts Ferrari's Struggle Against Red Bull Until Major F1 Upgrade

The last race in Australia gave optimism to the leaders of the Ferrari team that things could be different in the future. Carlos Sainz, the driver who will lose his place in the Ferrari team next season, managed to win this race, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished second.

Ferrari managed to stop Red Bull's domination and likely emerged as the biggest competitor to Red Bull in the coming weeks. After the race, Sainz expressed his happiness with his team's performance but also acknowledged they need to change many things if they want to keep up with Red Bull.

The Spaniard hopes that upgrades will succeed in reducing the gap they have with Red Bull. However, Sainz is happy that he felt he had a winning car in Australia.

"Our car worked really well this weekend. But it's going to be tough to keep it up there in every track until we bring an upgrade to close that gap that we saw in Bahrain and Jeddah.

But around Australia, from lap one, it felt like a race-winning car. And even if Red Bull were also quick and were on pole, that [1min15.915sec pole lap time] in quali wasn't out of reach for us."- Carlos Sainz said, as quoted by motorsport.com

The 29-year-old Spaniard has gained experience over all these years and is aware that on some tracks, his team will be dominant. Sainz is delighted that their race pace is even better on tracks where they were previously strong. He hopes that in the upcoming period, they can match Red Bull and establish themselves as their main competitor. If they continue at the same pace, this season could bring much more excitement than the previous one.

The Spaniard had a good feeling about this race from the first lap. Many wonder if Sainz would have secured the win if Verstappen had stayed in the race. Judging by the statements of the 29-year-old driver, it seems that from the very start, he had a feeling that he could compete with the Dutchman for first place.

"I felt like I could keep up with him on the first lap and try and take DRS, just to make sure that… DRS around here is super powerful," he continued.

Sainz explained that when Verstappen lost control of his car at Turn 3, it provided him with an opportunity to close the gap and attempt an overtake. Once Sainz was behind Verstappen, he observed that Verstappen began to struggle with his brakes, which ultimately ended his race.

Sainz expressed disappointment because he believed they would have engaged in a strong battle for first place. Nonetheless, he is delighted with securing the win, stressing that Verstappen has had many victories before.

© null

Such a victory will be an excellent motivation for the Ferrari driver. The fact that Ferrari hasn't shown confidence in him regarding the next season could be even more motivation for him to give his best and surprise the entire F1 scene. If Sainz indeed remains competitive for the first place until the end of the season, it would be a fantastic story.

However, it's too early to conclude, considering there are many races ahead of us. We hope that Sainz, Verstappen, and others will provide us with a great race throughout the season, with much more excitement than in previous seasons.

Charles Leclerc reacts to Carlos Sainz's performance in Australia

His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is happy with his teammate's performance, stating that they constantly motivate each other to become better week after week. The Monegasque driver is pleased to have such a teammate on the team, as they make each other better day by day.

Leclerc believes that he couldn't have done anything special to win this race, except perhaps perform better in qualifying. Although there is often talk about Sainz being an underrated driver, Leclerc considers him extremely strong, and the team's leaders are well aware of his value.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Leclerc is not worried about the future of the 29-year-old Spaniard, aware that many team principals are talking to him. It will be interesting to observe the journey of this great driver and where he might continue his career.

The leaders of Ferrari are excited after the race in Australia, aware that they have cars that can compete with Red Bull. One race cannot provide a definitive answer as to whether Ferrari will be in the race with Red Bull until the end of the season, but it gives optimism that Ferrari has at least some capacity to compete with the Austrian team.