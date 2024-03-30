Toto Wolff motivates Lewis Hamilton after poor performances

Lewis Hamilton's struggle to reclaim the top spot in F1 each season has been unsuccessful. The last two seasons have been particularly disappointing for him, given that Mercedes can't compete with their rivals. Hamilton remains a determined driver with hopes of returning to the top.

The beginning of this season doesn't look promising, giving plenty of reasons for pessimism among the team's leaders. However, Mercedes is a team with a brilliant history, and knowing them, we believe they have the capacity to return to where they belong.

Yet, it requires motivation, persistence, and patience. Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, has decided to stand by his driver, emphasizing that Lewis Hamilton would find it difficult to achieve positive results with the current setup.

Hamilton is accustomed to dominating the grand stage for years, and such a situation has been unfamiliar to him in the past. Nonetheless, Wolff believes that Hamilton and Russell will fight for their place at the top.

“I think the drivers are super in this whole setup, because Lewis is as good as you can be,” Wolff said, as quoted by Planet F1!

“He’s in a situation obviously where, on one side it’s super frustrating to see that we are not getting it, on the other side, look over the fence and it’s pretty good what’s happening there.

But that is not his main priority today and George is just a fighter and is digging in and he knows that’s his place, so we’ve got to sort this out.”

Lewis Hamilton had to retire at the Australian GP due to an engine failure. The Briton was visibly disappointed, expecting much more from himself and his team. Hamilton admitted that this was his worst start to a season ever. Despite striving to be optimistic and feeling great, he emphasized that things could have been much worse.

He is happy for the opportunity to compete in F1 and enjoyed every moment in Australia and working with the team. Although he wants to fight for victories and finish races, he had to accept this outcome.

Hamilton stresses that no team desires such an outcome, especially after investing so much time, effort, and dedication. The 39-year-old driver does not doubt that he will bounce back and that his team will succeed in returning to the top. Such optimistic statements give Mercedes fans reason to hope for the future.

© Tom Dulat / Getty Images Sport

As early as next week, Mercedes will have a chance to fix things in Japan. It will be a challenging race for the drivers of this team, considering that Japan can bring surprises. However, Japan is also an opportunity to turn things in your favor and move towards a better future. The F1 season goes by quickly, and it's important to stay focused from race to race, as a lot changes from week to week. Mercedes executives want Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to make a breakthrough this year.

Toto Wolff talks about car problems

The Mercedes boss had already been discussing the complex issues surrounding the car ahead of the race in Australia. Wolff confirmed that it wasn't just one problem but a multitude of problems closely linked together. He affirmed that Mercedes' poor performances were not due to a lack of effort but rather because the car wasn't good enough. However, he stressed the importance of continuing to strive week after week regardless. For them, it's crucial that these moments pass and that they finally succeed in their goals.

Red Bull still holds the upper hand, even though the last race in Australia wasn't particularly successful, considering Max Verstappen's DNF. Wolff believes it's an illusion to think they can progress and be close to Red Bull in the short term. But what is imperative for him is that this car can certainly offer much more. Wolff emphasized that everything is very tricky, given that they sometimes have better, and sometimes worse performances. The most important thing is to have a consistent car that can compete at the top.

The season is long, and we can expect everything in the next few months. For now, Red Bull stands out as a team that will fight for the championship title again, and probably succeed in doing so.

Ferrari also impressed many, especially after the last race in Australia. This Italian team has the potential to be someone who can match Red Bull in the long run. This is what neutral F1 fans have wanted for a long time.

The dominance of one team is not what they dreamed of.