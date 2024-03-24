Carlos Sainz Opens Up About Race Fear at Australian GP

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Carlos Sainz has demonstrated to Ferrari's leadership that he possesses top qualities. Despite Ferrari's executives seemingly letting go of Sainz for the upcoming season without much hesitation, this amazing Spaniard has proven that they might have made a mistake. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished the race in second place.

Speaking to the media after the race, Sainz was visibly excited, not expecting such a great result. Sainz confirmed that many things worked in his favor and went well. This race is confirmation that Sainz has the qualities, but confirming those qualities also requires the team to provide him with the right car to dominate. Sainz emphasized that he has worked hard all these years, hoping for such a moment. The start of the season is promising for him, with hopes that the continuation of the season could offer the same.

“It was a really good race, I felt really good out there.

Of course a bit stiff and it wasn't the easiest, but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own and I could manage my pace, manage the tyres, manage everything and it wasn’t the toughest race of all.

I'm very happy, very proud of the team, happy to be in a one-two with Charles here.

It shows that the hard work pays off. Life sometimes is crazy, what happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain and the appendix, the comeback, the win - it’s a rollercoaster.”- Carlos Sainz said, as quoted by racingnews365!

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Carlos Sainz managed to overtake Verstappen and continue his dominance. The Spaniard felt a hint of fear, aware that a red flag or safety car could appear. Right from the start of the race, he felt he had the necessary pace and capitalized on that momentum. Sainz emphasized that especially in clean air managing the tires, he could get it done. The 29-year-old driver also reflected on the momentum regarding George Russell and hopes that Russell is okay. Sainz is optimistic about the new challenges ahead, primarily in Japan. Ferrari impressed F1 fans right from the start of the race, showing promising signs that this could be one of their better seasons.

Charles Leclerc reacts to Ferrari's great performance

Charles Leclerc, Sainz's teammate, who will remain with the team next season, managed to finish second. The Monegasque driver is happy considering that for a long time, no one has been able to match Red Bull's pace. Leclerc believes that despite everything that happened regarding Verstappen, at the beginning of the race, they felt they had the necessary pace to potentially achieve victory.

"It's extremely important because it's been a long time since we have had the genuine pace to beat Red Bull. I wouldn't say under control because we don't know what the real pace of Max was today, but I will say that from FP1 we knew that the pole position and the race win were possible because we had very good tyre degradation, very good pace and that is a very encouraging sign."- Leclerc said.

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Leclerc stresses that while they have secured victories, Red Bull has demonstrated superiority in two out of the first three races. This understanding highlights the importance for Ferrari to stay committed to improving their performance as a unified team.

Ferrari finally looks like the team we had the chance to watch sometime in the past. Having Red Bull as an opponent is a challenging thing. Nevertheless, the leaders of this team and the driver have faith and hope, especially after a race like this, that they have the necessary things to match them in the next races. It will be interesting to see Red Bull's response in the next race. They faced a brake problem, more precisely Verstappen. The next race is a chance to fix the problem.

Leclerc highlights the importance of capitalizing on every opportunity to win races, as they did in the most recent event. He also points out the importance of maximizing their results in every race until they can develop a car that consistently outperforms the Red Bull, particularly in race conditions. Perhaps it's difficult to expect them to succeed in that, but after what we've had the opportunity to witness, it seems that nothing is impossible for this team.

Leclerc words indicate Ferrari's commitment to maintaining its competitive spirit and striving for perfection throughout the season. In the next few weeks, we will certainly get a clearer picture of who could contend for the top spot.