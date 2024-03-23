Vettel is testing a Porsche car in the Le Mans program

© Paul Gilham / Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula 1 world champion, announced a totally unexpected move. After saying goodbye to the fastest motoring championship in 2022 in order to spend more time with his family and expressing concern about the ecology of Formula 1, Vettel is returning to the track, but this time at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

This is an exciting surprise for all motorsport fans, and it was announced today. Vettel will be a test driver for Porsche Penske Motorsport, sitting behind the wheel of a powerful Porsche 963. Next week, he will undergo a 36-hour exhaustive test at the Spanish Aragon track, where he will have the opportunity to master the car and get to know the specifics of Le Mans.

Although for now it is only testing, this is still significant news that opens up the possibility of its re-emergence. "This will be a new experience for me, and then we will see what happens next in this regard. At the moment, there are no further plans for the future," Vettel said in the statement.

Le Mans is a challenge quite different from Formula 1. The race lasts 24 hours, requires endurance, strategic thinking and cooperation of the whole team. Drivers change, and the car must be reliable and able to withstand the relentless conditions of the race.

Vettel is known for his excellent feel for the car. During his career in Formula 1, he won 53 victories and 122 podiums, and his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton is written in golden letters in the history of this sport. His move to Porsche and Le Mans represents an interesting and unexpected move that could result in a return to active sport.

It should also be noted that Vettel will join a team that uses an environmentally conscious solution. From 2022, Le Mans cars compete with the help of biofuel produced from waste materials of the wine industry. This certainly coincides with Vettel's strong stance on ecology and his reasons for leaving Formula 1.

An interesting story, although now we are all a bit impatient to see what will happen in the future because Vettel tickled the box with his statement.