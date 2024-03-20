Toto Wolff on Mercedes' main focus for the upcoming races

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Toto Wolff is disappointed with his team's performances in the first two races of this season. The poor results in the first two races are not what Wolff had hoped for. The only option left for them is to accept things as they are, with a focus on the future.

Wolff hopes that the future holds better stories for him and his team. One of the biggest problems at the start of this season is the poor performance in high-speed corners, especially in the Saudi Arabian GP.

The upcoming challenges will be an opportunity to improve things, primarily the races in Australia and Japan.

The Mercedes boss believes that the race in Saudi Arabia was a chance to learn where they make the biggest mistakes. The W15 is a car they didn't particularly want to praise, but they hoped it could offer more than its predecessor. Wolff stressed that this car has many positive aspects, although the focus is mostly on the negative ones.

“We've been hard at work since Jeddah building on the learnings from the first two races,” he said, as quoted by crash.net

“It's encouraging to see the potential in the W15 but there are also clear areas of improvement. We have looked competitive in low and medium speed corners but high-speed has been a weakness so far."

The Mercedes team principal has confirmed that everyone within the team is giving their maximum effort, aware that they need to do better. Although he previously emphasized that the expectations he had in previous seasons did not align with what the team showed, Wolff is once again addressing the same issue. For him, the most important thing is that there is optimism and belief within the team that the race in Australia will offer what fans of this motorsport expect.



“We have been working hard to understand why our performance hasn't reflected our expectations. Improving that is a major focus.

We hope to make some initial progress for Melbourne, and that work will guide our development in the weeks ahead. It's great to feel the energy and determination running through the factories as we work to unlock the potential of the car.”- he continued.

Toto Wolff expresses disappointment over missed opportunities in the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races, hoping Mercedes can make up for it in the upcoming weekend. He acknowledges that despite starting each weekend strongly and running their usual practice programs, the team couldn't deliver on their initial promise.

What no one can dispute is that Mercedes has quality drivers on their team. On one hand, there's the experienced Lewis Hamilton who has made history with this team. On the other hand, there's the younger George Russell with huge talent and potential, ready to make a breakthrough this and in the coming seasons. To achieve success, it's necessary to have a car that can meet your expectations. At this moment, both of them cannot be satisfied with the cars at their disposal.

© Clive Mason / Getty Images

Wolff emphasizes the importance of maximizing the car's potential given the tight competition. He sees the upcoming race at Albert Park as another chance for Mercedes to demonstrate their capabilities, stressing the circuit's appeal and the passionate fan base.

Mercedes will have huge support from the fans of this team, just like during every race. Although their team dominated for several years, it seems their domination had to come to an end. However, the world of Formula 1 is such that it brings surprises, so fans of this team must not lose faith in their team.

Lewis Hamilton is frustrated with Mercedes' performance

Lewis Hamilton expresses frustration with the team's performance in high-speed scenarios, highlighting a significant gap compared to competitors. He feels like he's in a different category when navigating high-speed sections of the track, which affects his ability to compete effectively. This consistent struggle over three years adds to his frustration, indicating ongoing challenges in addressing the team's performance in such conditions.

© Joe Maher / Getty Images Entertainment

The Brit expected much more from his team, which had announced before the start of the season that this year could look significantly better. However, what we have seen in the first two races is far from expectations. Furthermore, Mercedes is showing signs that this season could be even worse than the previous one.

Mercedes engineers and the team will have to work hard to improve this situation. Whether they will succeed remains to be seen.

Hamilton and Russell also have to give their best in the next two races.