Max Verstappen's Mercedes Move: Johnny Herbert's Exclusive Revelations

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Johnny Herbert, a former Formula 1 legend, spoke to The Sun about the scandal within Red Bull, in which the main protagonist is the Team Principal, Christian Horner. Herbert believes that Horner's move is not commendable as he created a problem not only for his team but for the entire F1 scene.

Herbert pointed out that the biggest consequences will be felt by Red Bull, which is in excellent form. This Austrian team has continued where it left off last year. Max Verstappen's furious start gives optimism that Red Bull can win the championship this season as well.

However, such situations can significantly disrupt the atmosphere within the team and create unnecessary problems. Herbert believes that the situation is on the verge of escalation, and the worst thing that could happen to Red Bull is for Verstappen to leave the team. Johnny has learned through his sources that Verstappen is close to reaching an agreement with Mercedes

"It doesn't help the situation for Red Bull who have the best driver in the world at the present time.

And they're very close to pushing [Max Verstappen] out off the team, I've heard they are getting quite close with the deal with Mercedes.

It seems like a stupid thing to do, their biggest asset is not the Christian Horner show."- he said, as quoted by SUN

© Charles Coates/Getty Images Sport

Herbert emphasized that Horner's arrogance could cost the team. Christian Horner found himself at the center of a scandal due to inappropriate behavior towards a colleague. Although he was cleared of charges, many believe that Horner is truly guilty in this case. There is a huge pressure on Red Bull and their management. Still, they manage to resist and not react.

Johnny believes that such actions by Horner only destroy the team and their internal cohesion. Red Bull has become a successful team in recent years, with ambitions to win several more championships in the future. They are on the right path to achieve such a goal.

Horner's actions create dilemmas about whether this will undermine the atmosphere and potentially influence Verstappen's departure. Verstappen's departure would be a huge shock for the Austrian team. Herbert stressed that the whole story should revolve around Verstappen since he is the individual who brings championships to Red Bull, not personalities like Horner.

Max Verstappen certainly didn't intend to leave the team, but there's a chance he might consider that option after everything. Herbert emphasized that Max's departure would be crazy. However, statements from Max's father, Jos, suggest that if the situation continues to deteriorate, Max could leave the team. Jos wants Horner to leave the team, which will be very difficult. Hebert pointed out that Christian Horner should indeed leave the team.

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen

Christian Horner reacted to Jos Verstappen's statements 10 days ago, understanding his concerns. It seems that Horner is worried about the state of this team, but he tries to cultivate optimism, believing that with time, everyone will stop talking about the scandal. Christian is aware that the situation is not easy for Red Bull, but he emphasizes that Verstappen is the individual that the team needs. Together, they have made great successes, and they are well on their way to continuing to do so. Max leaving is the last thing this team needs. Horner expects better days for Red Bull, although they are already doing great on F1 tracks.

"There are rumblings and I'm aware of what's been said," Horner said.

"Max is an important part of this team. He's our driver and is doing a good job and as team principal and CEO I'm responsible for the running and operation of this team.

Everyone has to do their part. Max is doing their part and everyone else is doing their job."

Jos Verstappen is a person with huge experience on the F1 scene, and someone who has also had the opportunity to watch various scandals in this sport. It is difficult to say whether this situation will damage the atmosphere within the team and affect the results. Jos Verstappen believes that the most important thing is that Max is happy. If there is no happy driver, then you cannot expect positive results either.

Christian Horner still holds the same position, with the hope that it will remain so. Red Bill has an interesting future in the wake of this scandal. Only great results on F1 tracks will be able to divert the attention of F1 fans from the whole Horner case to the most important thing.