Jos Verstappen Highlights Importance of Team Peace Amid Red Bull Crisis

Within the Red Bull team, the situation appears chaotic, which is not reflected in their results this season. Max Verstappen has simply continued where he left off, appearing even more dominant than last season. Sergio Perez has also been excellent, finishing second behind his teammate in the first two races.

The entire scandal surrounding Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, and a female colleague within the team has created various rumors and dilemmas. Although Horner was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behavior, his case has left consequences within the team.

It's worth noting that Max Verstappen's father, Jos, stated a few weeks ago that it would be best for Red Bull if Horner left the team.

"There is tension here while he remains in position,” he said. “The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is."

A former F1 driver expressed concern about the team's internal state, as the focus has shifted away from Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and their results. The primary focus has been on the case, which could have consequences for the team's performance.

Now, several weeks later, Jos Verstappen has confirmed that there is currently a 'power struggle' within the team, but he hopes that things can change. Although he's aware that it will be very difficult, he believes that peace can be restored within the team.

It will take some time for things to return to normal, but as long as Verstappen continues to achieve great results and the team performs well, Jos has reason to be happy.

"That's part of it, but it is also necessary that there is peace in the team now. It's necessary to get some calm again, but given the circumstances, it will take a while, I think. I can't say much about it. Hopefully they can concentrate on racing again soon, because that's what it's all about. And it's important that Max continues to win."- Jos Verstappen told Belgian news agency Sporza, as quoted by grandprix

Jos Verstappen has confirmed that Max has a great relationship with everyone within the team, including the engineers. The former F1 driver believes that his son can continue at the same pace during the season, satisfied with the car he has. Max, on the other hand, is not happy with the scandals within the team, but he has to accept things as they are. This season, he will have the opportunity to win the championship for the fourth time and continue his path toward breaking new records.

"The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is nothing wrong. For the most part, Max can switch off, but he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn't like that, but it is also part of Formula 1."- he continued.

Lewis Hamilton talks about Jos Verstappen-Max Verstappen's relationship

Lewis Hamilton, Max's once greatest rival, which cannot be said for the previous and current season, believes that Jos Verstappen's involvement regarding his son and the scandal within the team is not a good thing. The Briton emphasized that he has a great relationship with his father and they talk every day.

However, Lewis is not someone who will discuss team problems with his father or argue about them. For him, the most important thing is to talk about how to improve the car and how to achieve success.

Hamilton did not want to comment on the problems within the Red Bull team, but he believes that Jos Verstappen should not comment on such matters, as he is not part of the team.

The 39-year-old driver believes that Max is a grown man who can take care of himself. The Briton emphasized that Verstappen doesn't need someone to lead him and influence him to make wrong decisions. Lewis believes that Jos does not negatively influence Max in that way.

The Red Bull leaders want to calm the situation and avoid commenting specifically on the current issues within the team. They are aware that any statement could potentially create problems, which is not in their best interest. Considering what they are achieving in the current season, they do not need such things. This team have a great car and drivers, and they are on track to win the championship again.

Some believe that significant changes will occur within the team after all, but it will be important to wait for some time and see if Red Bull will indeed change its structure.