Charles Leclerc Shares His Thoughts on Whether Lewis Hamilton Will Pose a Threat

From next season, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be teammates at Ferrari. Hamilton's departure from Mercedes and the confirmation that he will join Ferrari in the 2025 season caused many reactions. The fans expected that the Briton would end his career at Mercedes and try to help them win another championship.

However, looking at the previous season, it is clear that Hamilton was dissatisfied with the progress of his team and what they had to offer him. He had to find an alternative, and the choice fell to Ferrari. After the first race of this season, a Sky sports reporter asked Leclerc if he sees Hamilton as a threat or an opportunity next season. Charles is someone who obviously has huge respect for Hamilton, aware that the Briton has done great things on the F1 scene.

"At the end he is a seven-times world champion and he’s got such a huge experience, so I think I see that as more of an opportunity,” Leclerc said, as quoted by crash.net

Lewis Hamilton intends to bring the championship to Ferrari, which they haven't won since 2007. Nearly 14 years ago, Kimi Raikkonen brought immense happiness to this team, but since then, it seems like a curse has been cast upon them. Although Ferrari often achieves great results and remains at the top, they have since failed to fulfill their goal.

Having an experienced driver like Hamilton could be a great opportunity to achieve such a feat. Leclerc has been in this team for almost 5 years now and has had the opportunity to compete with Lewis Hamilton on F1 tracks. Charles believes that Hamilton's arrival is a huge thing for this team, considering the experience, but also the quality that Lewis possesses.

“I’ve been in Ferrari since 2019 now and the fact that he’s coming from such a strong team, with so many years winning so many races and the other teams he has been to before that, brings a lot of experience and a different point of view. I think that’s going to be a big thing.”- he continued.

Charles Leclerc on Carlos Sainz and his future

Carlos Sainz will have to leave this team to make room for Lewis Hamilton. Leclerc and Sainz are long-time friends with many memories behind them, but it seems that the time has come for a parting. F1 teams do not tolerate poor results, and if an opportunity arises for a driver whom they believe can achieve better results, they seize that moment.

Leclerc is aware that it's not easy for his teammate, given the uncertain future. However, he is confident that Sainz will have no trouble finding a team that will give him a chance.

Carlos is a quality driver, as he has proven many times, but sometimes things don't go according to plan.

Leclerc emphasized that the two of them have a great relationship outside of F1 tracks. It will be interesting to follow Carlos Sainz's future and see what his next destination could be.

“On one hand I’m sure it’s difficult. On the other I’m sure it will give him many other opportunities,” he said.

“We have a really good relationship. Outside of the car we share a lot of interests but we both want to win. I’m pretty sure there will be many other doors that will open to him.”

At the end of January this year, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari extended their cooperation beyond 2024. After signing the agreement, Charles pointed out that he was pleased to wear the Ferrari race suit for the next few seasons. This 26-year-old driver stressed that he has been a fan of this team since he was three years old, watching the races in Monaco from his friend's apartment. Ferrari is his second family, given that he became part of the Ferrari Academy back in 2016. Leclerc expects only the best from this team, impatient to make a good result. His ambitions are to try to win the championship with Ferrari and thus fulfill the dream that he has had since childhood. It will be a difficult mission for this young driver, but optimism is key for him.

Ferrari has ambitions to be at the very top this season as well. Sainz and Leclerc will try to help their team achieve the goal. Considering the superiority of Red Bull, many believe that hardly anyone can disrupt the plans of this Austrian team. Their dominance is really a story in itself. F1 fans are a bit frustrated considering the advantage that Verstappen has over the others, but the Dutchman doesn't want to look back on it.