Mercedes Chief Toto Wolff Addresses a Two-Year Mystery Impacting Performance

© Bryn Lennon / Getty Images Sport

Toto Wolff is not happy with the race in Saudi Arabia where his team did not give their best. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton did not impress this time either and had to settle for 6th and 9th place, respectively. The many problems faced by Mercedes are a cause for concern for the leaders of this team.

Toto Wolff, the boss of Mercedes, pointed out that there are currently many problems regarding performance, which they will have to work on in the future.

Hamilton pointed out that one of the key problems for him was the lack of rear stability in the high-speed sections. In addition, the Briton is not satisfied with the fact that their rivals are achieving better results, while Mercedes is falling behind.

In an interview with the media, Toto Wolff tried to explain the problem.

Wolff said that Mercedes is facing many problems with how their cars perform in races, and they need to fix these issues for upcoming races. He recognizes that making the cars work better is not easy and that making small changes to the car setup doesn't have a big impact on how well the car performs overall

"There is only so much you can tune here, our simulations point us in a direction, to a set-up range that we can choose, you put the right rear-wing on and I think you gain a few tenths if you get it right or wrong," Wolff said, as reported by RacingNews365.

"There's not a massive corridor of performance, it is a more fundamental thing [that we are struggling with] as we believe that the speed so should be, we can more the downforce, but we can't find it on the laptop. It's been two years that there is something which we ned to spot and that will be the thing to unlock."



Wolff explains that Mercedes is putting in a lot of effort to improve their performance. They plan to intensify their efforts in the coming weeks by gathering more data to better understand the issues before the next race in Melbourne. Wolff expresses confidence in their ability to overcome these challenges and improve the car's performance. Looking at the progress of their rivals and the fact that other teams have worked hard, Wolff cannot help but be concerned about the future of his team. However, as an experienced figure who has been through a lot in the F1 world, Wolff must maintain optimism and believe that things will get better, even when many others might be losing hope in their abilities.

He identifies a major problem related to the lack of performance in high-speed corners, which hugely impacts their overall performance. Despite their attempts to compensate for this with adjustments, they are still losing time in these corners. That is just one of the problems they will have to work on in the future.

Wolff mentions that there is something they don't quite comprehend because the car is fast in other areas. The struggle lies specifically in high-speed corners, and they are determined to figure it out and improve their performance in those aspects. Wolff doesn't want to see the same problems week after week.

Lewis Hamilton reacts: The car is good in the low-speed

Lewis Hamilton entered this season with much greater ambitions, at least judging by his statements.

© Clive Mason / Getty Images Sport

However, the Briton cannot be happy with the current situation. Many believe that this is one of the reasons why he has already decided to choose Ferrari as his team for the next season. After the race, Hamilton highlighted the issue that Wolff had previously mentioned. Hamilton is not happy because rival teams are far ahead of them.



“I mean, the car is good in the low speed and not so bad in the medium, but in the high speed we are miles off. The guys were…it was like I was in a different category when I was going through the high speed between the other people, the other guys around me."- Lewis Hamilton said.

Mercedes will have an opportunity in the next few days to make certain changes with the aim of heading in the right direction. The situation for them is becoming more and more serious, season after season. In moments when you feel that, despite everything, you are not making progress, it can be very frustrating, especially for the drivers. The Mercedes team will have to work hard and hope that they can still make some changes.

McLaren and Aston Martin looked significantly better compared to Mercedes. This is a red alert for the leaders of this team that they urgently need to make some changes.