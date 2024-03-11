Helmut Marko, Contemplated Departure Ahead of Red Bull Turmoil

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Helmut Marko, the Red Bull director, addressed rumors in a media interview regarding his potential departure from the team. Given that Marko is 80 years old, it could be expected that the Austrian would make such a decision soon. However, the rumors have mainly surfaced due to the Christian Horner case and the speculation that Marko leaked evidence from the internal investigation. It seems that the Austrian is tired not only of his job but also of the internal conflicts that exist within the team.

Despite Red Bull being a fantastic team in recent seasons, certain tensions seem to persist. Marko emphasized that he will decide his future soon. There is a high chance that this could be his last season.

'I hope it will all be over as soon as possible,' -he said.

'I was already thinking about leaving at the end of last year, but I also think we should think about Dietrich [Mateschitz's, the Red Bull founder] legacy, what his ideas were and where they took us. We owe that to him.'

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments at Red Bull GmbH, and Helmut Marko had a conversation discussing Marko's future within the team.

'We decided that these rumours [of the leaks] were spread and had no legal background. I will not be suspended. Our goal is to win the world championship. For that we will have to work hard.'

The Austrian confirmed that the rumors circulating have no basis or evidence. Marko is ready to assist Red Bull in establishing dominance this season and reclaiming the championship. Considering the beginning of the season, they are on a good path to replicate the same success. Helmut is known for his strong character, always aiming to give his best and motivate those around him. He hopes that Red Bull will once again clinch the championship.

Helmut Marko spoke about Max Verstappen and his future. Although the Dutchman is bound by a contract with this team until 2028, it is still unknown whether Verstappen will indeed honor the contract and stay with the team until its conclusion. Considering what Red Bull has provided him and his past successes, it can be expected that Verstappen will remain a part of the team.

Recently, there have been peculiar pieces of information suggesting that Verstappen might leave Red Bull and join Mercedes. While many consider this option unrealistic, statements from key figures in the F1 world have changed the opinion of some. Marko still doesn't know whether the Dutchman will remain with Red Bull and what his intentions are, but he emphasized that he and Verstappen currently have no intention of moving to Mercedes together.

'That is a long time… I was really thankful for how loyal Max was. I was impressed. We are not going to Mercedes together at the moment.'- he concluded.

Jos Verstappen's reaction to Christian Horner and problems within the team





Although Red Bull continues from where it left off, such conflicts don't inspire optimism for brighter days ahead. Observing the performances of their drivers, it's certain that they have excellent chances to reclaim the championship. However, if disagreements and conflicts persist within the team, a slight decline in the team's performance can be expected.

Max Verstappen and his father, Jos Verstappen, don't want the focus to be on Horner, Marko, and the internal team dynamics. Jos Verstappen believes that Max should have the utmost attention, and the performances of his son and Perez must be the priority. In moments when the focus is directed elsewhere, it's challenging to have drivers who are motivated and ready to give their best. Red Bull can consider itself fortunate to have two outstanding drivers, especially Max Verstappen. However, they will need to keep him in the team and hope that the Dutchman doesn't make a surprising decision to leave.

A few days ago, Jos emphasized the importance of Horner leaving the team. However, he is convinced that Horner has the support of the owners, and there is no doubt that he will remain part of the team in the future. Such a scenario is not what Jos wants.