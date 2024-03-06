Toto Wolff On Underwhelming Bahrain Race and Lewis Hamilton's Successor

© Clive Rose/Getty Images Sport

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff commented on the race in Bahrain, which was not particularly successful for the Mercedes drivers. Before this season, the leaders of this team did not want to create excessive euphoria as they had done in the past. They were aware of the dangers that could follow, considering the previous seasons.

The Austrian warned before the start of the new season that it is crucial to have realistic expectations and understand where the biggest mistakes are made. Although the qualifications were excellent for this team, Saturday morning showed that this team has many shortcomings that they will have to work on.

The W15 did not turn out to be ideal, even though Hamilton and Russell had only words of praise for the new Mercedes car. If they want to be in the race for the top, Wolff is aware that they will have to make certain changes.

“Our race in Bahrain was best described as underwhelming. We were hopeful of a stronger showing after our performance in practice and qualifying. Both drivers were pleased with the balance earlier in the weekend, and the more stable platform provided by the W15. Unfortunately on Saturday evening, our cooling performance didn't match our predictions. That forced us into management mode early on, which had the knock-on impact of reducing tyre temperatures below optimum. That cost us the opportunity to show something closer to our true potential. It was a frustrating way to start the season but one we will learn from.”- Wolff said, as reported by crash.net

Toto Wolff is positive about Mercedes' chances of doing better in the future. He mentions an upcoming race in Jeddah, which has a unique street track with high-speed parts. Wolff hopes this will be an opportunity for the team to learn more about their new car in a different setting than Bahrain. The fans of this team truly hope that this race will offer something completely different from what they are used to. Perhaps this could be the first step towards achieving better results for this team.

The main goal is to have a more consistent performance throughout the weekend and to understand how well Mercedes compares to other teams. The emphasis is on continuous learning and improving the team's understanding of their new car. A season, like any other, comes with a multitude of challenges and is lengthy. The imperative is to progress from race to race and understand how to correct potential mistakes. The upcoming race is already an opportunity to rectify the errors from the first race and attempt to shape the future they desire.

Who will succeed Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes: Several names as options

Mercedes fans are not happy considering that Lewis Hamilton will leave the team at the end of the season. The Briton made history with this team and became one of the best F1 drivers. Like any story, this one had to come to an end. Hamilton will compete for Ferrari from the next season. His decision was not easy to make, but Lewis realized that he had to take certain steps if he wanted to make changes in his career.

Now the big question arises: Who will succeed the Briton in the Mercedes team next season?! Several names are being mentioned. However, some names may not be very realistic options. One of the options for them is 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who didn't start his F2 career in the best way, finishing 14th and 10th in two races in Bahrain. He managed to defeat his Prema teammate Oliver Bearman.

Toto Wolff emphasized that such a result cannot be satisfactory for Antonelli and his teammate. If they want to achieve success, they will have to do much more. The beginning of the season is not very promising, with no indication that this young driver could secure a Mercedes seat next season. This is only the first phase of his F2 career, and patience is necessary. Perhaps the young Italian will show in the future that he truly deserves a chance.



"A championship-winning team 17th and 18th, in F2, that's not at all where they should be," said Wolff, as reported by skysports.com