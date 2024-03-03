Verstappen Sr. Highlights Tensions and Predicts Team Explosion if Horner Stays

© Mark Thompson / Getty Images Sport

The future of Christian Horner is an interesting topic on the big stage. After Horner was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behavior, rumors have emerged about whether there is a chance for Horner to leave the team after all. Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, believes that Horner should leave the team, given the great tensions that may arise if he remains in his position.

At this moment, Christian Horner has no intention of leaving the team, and statements from Max's father raise doubts about the relationship between Horner and the team's star driver.

“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Verstappen Snr said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Jos Verstappen is worried about a team

Jos Verstappen is worried that the team is facing serious internal problems that could lead to its breakdown. He believes the current situation cannot continue and may result in a negative outcome. Verstappen is critical of Christian Horner, stating that instead of acknowledging his role in the issues, Horner is portraying himself as a victim.

Judging by the start of the season for Red Bull, there is a fantastic atmosphere within the team, and currently, they have no issues. Horner and the rest of the team seem content at the moment and are announcing the pursuit of another title. After three splendid years, Red Bull continues at the same pace this season. Their ambitions is to win the championship, and the fact that they have Max Verstappen in their team will significantly ease their task. This promises to be an exciting season with many teams competing for the title.

We will see what happens with Horner and whether there will be any subsequent penalties for him. He has the determination to remain a part of the team and contribute to their future success.