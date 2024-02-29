Mercedes Chief, Toto Wolff, Criticizes Red Bull's 'Basic' Statement on Horner's Case

© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sport

Much has been discussed lately about Christian Horner and his case, but the head of Red Bull, as well as Horner's fans, can be happy after yesterday's verdict. The head of the Red Bull team, Christian Horner, has been cleared of allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a colleague after an investigation was conducted.

The reaction from Red Bull is interesting and widely talked about:

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous, and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards" a spokesperson for Red Bull said.

The man who has helped Red Bull achieve tremendous success has denied the allegations. Now he can focus on the 2024 season and the new challenges ahead.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff is surprised by the reaction from the Red Bull team and considers their statement 'basic.' Wolff didn't have much to say, except that the investigation showed Horner's innocence. However, the head of Mercedes calls for transparency and emphasizes that everyone must give the right response to this situation. Wolff and Horner have been rivals for years, and his reaction is undoubtedly what many wanted to hear.

"Well I just read the statement, which was pretty basic, I would say,” Wolff said, as quoted by crash.net

"My personal opinion is we can’t really look behind the curtain. At the end of the day, there is a lady in an organisation that has spoken to HR and said there was an issue, and it was investigated and yesterday, the sport has received the message that it’s all fine, we’ve looked at it. I believe with the aspiration as a global sport, on such critical topics, it needs more transparency, and I wonder what the sport’s position is. We’re competitors, we’re a team and we can have our personal opinions or not. But it’s more like a general reaction or action that we as a sport need to assess, what is right in that situation and what is wrong.”



Toto Wolff is emphasizing the importance of transparency in Formula 1, suggesting that the sport cannot afford to leave critical topics vague and opaque. He points out that in today's super-transparent world, issues will eventually come to light, and the organization must thoroughly investigate and provide clear conclusions. Such topics are serious and require a thorough investigation to genuinely determine whether Horner is guilty or not.

Judging by the statements of Red Bull's leaders, the investigation was indeed extensive and demonstrated Horner's innocence.

Wolff notes that suppressing information can be short-sighted and calls for a more modern and transparent approach in the real world, suggesting that Formula 1 may be in its own bubble, thinking it's okay.

Christian Horner reacts: I am just pleased that the process is over

Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, is primarily happy because the process is over. When you are in the media spotlight for so long, and when your guilt for something you believe you are not guilty of is questioned, it is difficult to function in such conditions. For Horner, the primary focus now is on the new season and helping Red Bull continue with their outstanding performances.

“Look, I am just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can’t comment about it. Here to very much focus on the grand prix, the season ahead, and trying to defend both of our titles.”- he told Sky Sports.

Horner also responded to a reporter's question about whether he is happy that the case is over and whether this truly means the end.



“I can’t give you any further comment. The process has been conducted and concluded.”

Red Bull's team principal can now focus on what is most important to him: achieving great success with Red Bull. The past season was a demonstration of the power of this Austrian team. The ambitions are to continue identically in this season. Aware that they will have a tougher task, Horner calls for caution and composure. Judging by the pre-testing in Bahrain, it could be felt that Red Bull still has dominance. This team doesn't want to stop at this moment. The goal is to win many more titles together with Max Verstappen at the helm. Several teams will be a threat this season, but after the past season, many believe that hardly anyone can compete with a team like Red Bull.