Fernando Alonso on Whether Mercedes Will Conceal Next Season's Plans from Hamilton

© Mark Thompson / Getty Images Sport

After Lewis Hamilton decided to leave Mercedes at the end of this season and join Ferrari, discussions on various aspects began. Fans have raised several questions, including whether Hamilton can give his best this season, given he might already have thoughts on a Ferrari seat. However, one question is particularly interesting and concerns all fans: Will Mercedes decide to withhold some details regarding development, and will Hamilton be involved in specific meetings related to next year's car?

F1 legend Fernando Alonso addressed this latter question in a media conversation. The experienced Spaniard, at the age of 41, continues to dominate F1 tracks and maintains immense passion for the sport. Alonso recalled details from his career, specifically the moment when he was part of Renault in 2006, aware that he would join McLaren the following season.

He emphasized that he didn't feel pressure or mixed emotions racing for Renault that season. The team had a great atmosphere, and everyone shared the same ambition: to achieve great results.

© China Photos / Getty Images Sport

Alonso stressed that things were a bit different for the team as they tested components for the next year mid-season, and he couldn't be part of such meetings. Nevertheless, the Spaniard understood Renault's leadership decisions and remained focused on helping the team achieve positive results.

“For me it was not a big difference. In 2006, I started the season very okay, I think with the team and very relaxed with a very good atmosphere and for me didn’t change much. It did change maybe for the team a little bit because halfway through the season they were just testing things or programming things for the following year and I was not involved in those things because they kept some secrets from me, which was understandable. I think for the driver point of view doesn’t change much for the team, they try to hide a few things in the second part of the year.”-Fernando Alonso said, as quoted by racefans.net

Martin Brundle: Lewis Hamilton might not be included in certain meetings

This topic was also raised by Martin Brundle a few days ago, as more and more fans are interested in how things will look at Mercedes this year.

In a discussion about Mercedes, Martin Brundle pointed out that as Lewis Hamilton gets ready to leave the team, there might be a shift in favor of George Russell. For years, Russell played a secondary role, and he certainly dreamed of becoming the main driver for his team, helping Mercedes achieve great results. George has finally gotten the chance he desired, and he will have an amazing opportunity to show Mercedes' leadership that they haven't made a mistake. However, many still wonder who will be his teammate in the 2025 season.

© Dan Istitene / Getty Images Sport

Brundle decided to share his opinion regarding Hamilton and whether Mercedes' executives could be hiding information from him.

Brundle clarified that during this transition, Hamilton might not be included in certain meetings. This could lead to him not fully grasping the ongoing car developments and simulator work. Brundle indicates that, whether intentionally or unintentionally, the team will likely start supporting George Russell more as part of the natural progression in team dynamics.

Of course, at this moment, Russell will be more important to them, considering he will remain part of the story in the upcoming seasons. That doesn't mean Mercedes won't support Hamilton and try to provide him with a car to win the championship. Lewis has given a lot to Mercedes, and they surely want to reciprocate in the best possible way.

Lewis Hamilton explains his Ferrari decision

Hamilton quickly decided to join Ferrari, explaining that the opportunity came up unexpectedly. Despite uncertainties about his future and how long he would continue racing, he expressed his strong motivation to keep competing. With little time for thought, he relied on his instincts and chose to take advantage of the opportunity with Ferrari.

© Clive Mason / Getty Images

The Briton confirmed that he didn't discuss his decision to join Ferrari with anyone. The fact that he didn't even tell his parents about his choice speaks volumes about how well he kept it a secret. He believes he made the best decision for himself. Hamilton emphasized that it was the hardest decision he could make. He reminisced, recalling the moment he left McLaren. When you're part of a team for several years, you start feeling a sense of security.

Your friends are there, many memories are behind you, and it's challenging to leave such a team. However, at certain points in your career, you have to do what's best for yourself, regardless of what happens. The Briton confirmed that he will always be a Mercedes fan, considering everything they achieved together.