Max Verstappen's Claim Worries Red Bull Rivals: New Car Superior to Last Year's

Max Verstappen is happy with the testing in the new Red Bull car and is a great optimist about his future. The fact that Verstappen wishes for fewer laps speaks volumes about his satisfaction. The Dutchman did a lot of laps and determined that his car truly has the potential to achieve a great result, just like last year. Statements like these from the Dutchman, as well as Red Bull's leaders, give optimism to the fans of this team that a fantastic season is truly awaiting them.

“Overall it was a very good first day. I couldn’t really wish for more – I was actually wishing for less laps. But I did a lot of laps, everything went well. The balance was very nice. We tried quite a few things on the car, also for me to understand moving forward. We completed the whole program without any any problems so for me that was a really good day.”-Max Verstappen said, as quoted by racefans.net

Regarding the RB20, Verstappen is happy with his team and believes they have made the right moves. Even though he could already see what the car looked like last year, Verstappen doesn't bother too much with it. The most important thing for him is that the car has the necessary speed. The Dutchman is aware that other teams will do their best to disrupt the plans of him and his team, but Verstappen has demonstrated his confidence in himself many times before.

Verstappen tested the new car at Silverstone, but he didn't really get a good feel for it until the official testing started.

The filming day at Silverstone had wet conditions, making it hard to assess the car properly. However, once the official testing began, Verstappen found the car to feel pretty normal.

Even though the new car looks a bit different, Verstappen trusts the team's decision in choosing this direction. He believes it's the best way to go based on their expertise. Now, his main focus is on giving feedback about the car's balance and suggesting improvements to make it even better.

Considering that the Dutchman has been on the F1 scene for many years and considering the successes he has achieved, it can be said that he has become an experienced driver with a great ability to analyze, which can help his team. Verstappen hopes that his car can be as good as in the past seasons, especially in the last one. The Dutchman has a clear goal: to win the championship. For this, it will be necessary for Verstappen to collaborate with his team and understand where they make the biggest mistakes.

Max Verstappen: I am satisfied that the car is better than last year’s car

Red Bull's rivals have emphasized many times before the start of testing that their goal is to dethrone Red Bull. The three-year-long domination is not what they want to see in the upcoming period. The last season was particularly frustrating for the rivals of this Austrian team. No one could even come close to Max Verstappen. That is one of the reasons why, regarding this season, leaders of other teams have taken their tasks seriously.

What might scare them is Verstappen's statement that the new car is better than the one from the previous season. When we consider what the Dutchman achieved with the car last season, it is truly difficult to believe that he can do even better this season. Additionally, Verstappen emphasizes that the car has potential and can be even better.

"I am satisfied that the car is better than last year’s car and the team will extract more performance from it. The team believes that with how the car is at the moment there is more potential to find. So that’s now up to us to unlock.”

The Bahrain GP is the first challenge in the new season for both Verstappen and his colleagues. The Dutchman expects a lot from this race, which holds historical importance. The 26-year-old driver emphasizes that the Red Bull team does not want to make a mistake and potentially underestimate other teams. They intend to approach this race seriously, and he hopes that his team won't encounter many issues on Saturday. Max admitted that he is excited this season, just like in the previous ones