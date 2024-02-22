Drive to Survive Exclusive: Hamilton's Prediction Comes True in Mercedes Saga

© Clive Mason / Getty Images

The documentary "Drive to Survive" revealed what was happening behind the scenes when it came to the Mercedes team. Although everyone was shocked by Lewis's decision to leave Mercedes, it is clear that the Briton was frustrated with many aspects of the team. At one point, Hamilton expressed his concerns to the team, emphasizing the need for changes to avoid serious failures. Lewis went so far as to plead with the team's leaders and engineers for changes. However, they were firm in their positions, stating, "We know very well what we are doing!" Hamilton, being an experienced driver, expected his opinions to be respected. Considering the successes he achieved in the world of F1, he anticipated a different response. In the end, he accepted things as they were, and it turned out that the Briton was the one in the right.

“I remember complaining to the team and being like, look, we have to make these changes, otherwise this is the trajectory we’re going to go on and this is where we’re going to end up. Please, please do something about it. I remember they said, like, we know what we’re doing, you’re wrong. And that was definitely an interesting moment. I was like, okay, I’ll step back, don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. Then when we got into the season, then we spoke again [they said] ‘oh, maybe you were right.”- Lewis Hamilton said, as quoted by racefans.net

In the latest Drive to Survive series, it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton had already finished filming with Mercedes before making the public announcement about his departure from the team at the end of the current year.

Earlier, Hamilton had shared with the media, including RaceFans, that Mercedes was involving him and his teammate George Russell more in the decision-making process regarding the development of their new car, the W15. He mentioned actively participating in numerous meetings with the team at the factory, covering various aspects of the car's performance, such as ride quality, vehicle dynamics, suspension, steering, and tires.

Hamilton emphasized the improved collaborative process with George Russell, stating that they often attended meetings together. This collaborative approach allowed them to explore deeply into any questions or concerns raised by the engineers, especially those that might not be addressed during race weekends. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have shown readiness to collaborate from day one. The fact is that both are brilliant drivers with great ambitions. Having such two drivers is the dream of every team. However, Mercedes has not managed to achieve significant success with them as teammates.

Despite facing difficulties in the season and not meeting the anticipated performance levels, Hamilton remained optimistic and motivated. In his visits to various departments, such as the aero department, he observed the team's dedicated efforts towards improvement.

Hamilton stressed the team's collective focus on their respective responsibilities, demonstrating a determined push to overcome the challenges encountered in the current year.

The leaders and engineers at Mercedes had the intention of doing everything to make Mercedes a champion again. However, when things do not go your way, it is difficult to get back on the right track. This season is a potentially good chance for Mercedes to remind us of the team that dominated for years on the big stage. It is also the final season for Lewis Hamilton, providing an opportunity for him to bid farewell to the team in a brilliant way. F1 experts also expect George Russell to make a leap and progress this season, considering that this is his third season with the Mercedes team.

George Russell and his expectations for 2024

At the end of the previous season, George Russell had the opportunity to share information about Mercedes' plans for the 2024 season. The young driver emphasized his expectations for the upcoming season, expressing confidence in a great improvement in things in the 2024 season.

When discussing the upcoming car for the next season, George Russell explained that various small adjustments are being made to it. He mentioned having seen these changes in the wind tunnel, indicating ongoing efforts to enhance the car's design. Russell stressed that Red Bull is currently leading and has halted development, which might give them an important advantage. However, he expressed confidence that his team will make progress and be in a better competitive position at the beginning of the season in Bahrain compared to the last two years.

Fans of this team have high expectations. They believe it's time for Mercedes to finally take a step forward and show its qualities to the world. We'll see if they succeed in their intentions.