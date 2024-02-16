Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Gear Up for F1 Season with Red Bull's RB20

© Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The current Formula 1 world champion, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, today expressed his enthusiasm for the company's new car, called the RB20, which the team will use in the upcoming season. At the Milton Keynes factory, the bold and aggressive car Red Bull will use to defend its Constructors' title, while Verstappen will be aiming for a fourth consecutive Drivers' title, was unveiled.

Verstappen emphasized his impressions of the new car, stressing that it is not a conservative approach, but a bold and aggressive step in development. "I like what the team has done. This is not a conservative car. We didn't think like, 'Last year's car was great, we're just going to add a couple of things and try to make it a little bit faster'

I think we were pretty brave and that's it." which I love. They were quite aggressive," Verstappen told Sky. “Time will tell, but I'm excited”. said Max. "It's always nice when you see a new car come to life and how it was built by a great group of people.

I am more looking forward to Bahrain at the moment. The test is waiting for us there, we want to be comfortable in the car as well as to understand what we need to get started. The season is quite long and we want to strategize well.

The goal is to understand the car and we'll see where we end up."

© Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Last season was extremely successful for Red Bull, with Verstappen triumphing in 19 out of 21 races, breaking the Formula 1 record of ten consecutive victories in the process.

This success was crowned with a third consecutive championship title, won six races before the end of the season. Verstappen threatens to surpass Hamilton and Sumacher, who each have seven victories in Formula 1, which is a record.

In addition to Verstappen, the team will count on experienced driver Sergio Peres, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Entering the new season with such successes brings with it the pressure of the favorites, but Red Bull is ready to face the challenges ahead.

And the presentation of such an ambitious car is proof of their dedicated work. Sergio Perez also expressed his satisfaction with the new car, but still said that a couple of races are needed in order to concretely evaluate the new car.

"I am very happy to see that the whole team has come up with an amazing concept." said Sergio Perez. "Now I want to start the test in Bahrain as well as possible and we will find out how we stand after a few races. But I believe we have made good steps in the right direction, so this will be another great season for the team." The Red Bull car retains its traditional colors of dark blue, yellow and red, but is designed with futuristic elements that reflect the innovative spirit of the team.

Christian Horner, team principal, emphasized the continued need for progress, stressing that stagnation is not an option in the world of Formula 1. Here's what he had to say about the new car: "We took the lessons from last year's RB19 car and tried to apply them to the 20, and I think the team has done an incredible job in what looks to be an aggressive evolution of the most successful car of all time." Analyzing the technical innovations of the new car, it is noted that Red Bull has successfully implemented some new concepts.

For example, the larger front part of the car stands out as a significant change, while the side intakes and rear suspension remain unchanged.

© Mark Thompson / Getty Images

In addition to technical innovations, the team hopes to maintain its previous success with the same driver tandem.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Peres expressed optimism ahead of the upcoming season, stressing the importance of testing in Bahrain as the first step towards achieving their goals. However, all is not idyllic in the world of Red Bull, given recent allegations of inappropriate behavior leveled at director Horner.

Horner strongly denied these allegations and expressed his commitment to the team, stressing that he will remain in his position and continue to manage the team. When asked by Sky whether he considered temporarily leaving the Red Bull team, of which he is the director and CEO, while the investigation is ongoing, Horner replied that he rejects all the accusations and is doing his job normally because he has nothing to fear.

"No. This is business as usual for me. Obviously there is a process. Obviously, I completely deny all the allegations that have been made against me and of course I will work with that process, which I hope will be concluded in the near future." Horner said.

He was questioned in London on Friday and no decision was made after that first questioning. Asked why he decided to attend the launch amid the investigation and media attention, Horner replied: "I denied the allegations, this is business as usual for me".

Pre-season testing is scheduled from February 21 to 23 in Bahrain, while the new season will start on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.