Ryan Garcia Challenges Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley for BKFC Fight

Ryan Garcia has been banned from participating in professional boxing matches; in the meantime, he seeks to fight elsewhere. Garcia wants to fight either Conor McGregor or Sean O’Malley in the BKFC. Garcia is also ready for an MMA fight.

It will be interesting to see if these intentions actually end up manifesting itself into reality.

"I would fight (in MMA), what's his name, Sean O'Malley? Conor McGregor in bareknuckle... I know how to wrestle, I know how to do a lot of things that people don't know." - Ryan Garcia



Ryan Garcia on fighting Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor

In a recent interview, Ryan Garcia shared his thoughts on fighting Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor.

“I would fight — what’s his name? Sean O’Malley? ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley? [And] Conor McGregor in bare-knuckle,” Garcia said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “But yes, it’s a very big possibility.

I know how to wrestle, I know how to do a lot of things that people don’t know. So yeah, I would do it. I would knock out Suga Sean O’Malley’s rainbow hair off his head [in MMA]”.

Ryan Garcia on fighting Manny Pacquiao

“I don’t even know who [Anpo] is, but I mention his name because he definitely was trying to knock out Manny Pacquiao and that kinda pissed me off, so now I want to knock him out, I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao — in a real fight, though, 12 rounds. I wouldn’t do an exhibition at all. I would want to do a real fight, old lion versus young lion”.