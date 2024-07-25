Jake Paul Reflects on Weighing more than Mike Perry: “10-pound difference”

Jake Paul has been accused of outweighing Mike Perry by 40 pounds on fight night. Jake begs to differ; he claims that he was only 10 pounds over the limit. It was a one-sided contest fully in favor of Jake Paul, who outplayed the BKFC champion Mike Perry as if he were an amateur boxer.

Jake Paull will face Mike Tyson on 15th November. After that, he would love to lock horns with the UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

OFFICIAL: Jake Paul & Mike Perry weigh in. Paul has the weight advantage putting on more bulk originally for Mike Tyson.



Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight



I think people should start taking Jake Paul seriously as man can box. pic.twitter.com/1wsCZNZx9U — ™ (@Gcule_) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul on his weight on fight night

Recently, on his own podcast, Jake Paul shed some light on the weight difference and addressed fighting Alex Pereira.

“People say everything about weight difference,” Paul said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Forty [pounds], 40 whatever. I was 212 [pounds] in the ring tonight so 10-pound difference. That’s common in boxing”.

Jake Paul on figthing Alex Pereira

“Alex Pereira rehydrates to 240 [pounds], so I want someone who, when I * them up like I did tonight, there is no excuses. Alex Pereira, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, kickboxing world champion, two-division champion in UFC.

When I beat him, what the f* can they say?”.