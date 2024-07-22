Jake Paul Reveals Why He Wants Alex Pereira: “I want all the smoke”

Jake Paul’s hunt against MMA fighters continues after securing a win against one of the toughest opponents in his career. Paul, without hesitating, called out Alex Pereira. It was Anthony Joshua who initially pitched the idea of seeing Alex Pereira competing in the boxing realm.

Jake Paul wants that idea to translate itself into reality.

I’m honored you think so. It’s always been my dream, I’m 37 I cannot make a career in it so who do you recommend I fight? https://t.co/SuERao5At1 — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) July 6, 2024

Jake Paul gets FaceTimed by Alex “Poatan” Pereira right after Jake calls him out publicly! #UFC #Boxing #PaulPerry

: Happy Punch pic.twitter.com/CK5RC3IENC — Jim Yang (@bionicleap77) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul on fighting Alex Pereira

During the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on fighting Jake Paul.

“I want everybody,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I love this sport. He’s tweeted about wanting to go into boxing. We got him on the FaceTime right there in the ring. I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your contract?’ If he can get out of his contract, then let’s run it.

When I asked him that, he had a pause. He looked at his manager (Ed Soares). These guys aren’t their own bosses. I want all the smoke”.

Jake Paul on Dana White/UFC allowing Alex Pereira to box

“At the end of the day, will Dana (White) let him out? That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his No.

1-praised fighter right now. But I want all the smoke. I want all the MMA guys. I’ve beaten all of them. And who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. I want him. I want to decapitate him and dethrone him”.