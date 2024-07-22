Mike Perry Responds to Conor McGregor ‘firing’ him from the BKFC

Conor McGregor didn't hold back after seeing Mike Perry’s knockout loss against Jake Paul. McGregor lashed out on Twitter and ‘fired’ Mike Perry from the BKFC. In response, Mike Perry reminded McGregor that he’s not the only owner of the BKFC and emphasized his own ownership.

Mike Perry would like to see Conor McGregor face Jake Paul and see if the outcome of their clash varies.

Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Mike Perry in the 6th round.



STOP GETTING IN THE RING WITH @jakepaul IF BOXING ISN’T YOUR LIFE.



He’s dedicated himself to the sport for the last 7 plus years and whether you like it or not he HAS DANGEROUS POWER.pic.twitter.com/lOdPDSGYSe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2024

Mike Perry on Conor McGregor’s comments

During the post-fight press conference, Mike Perry took the time to react to Conor McGregor’s statements.

“He doesn’t * have a promotion because me and him are both owners of BKFC,” Perry said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He can’t fire me. We can fight bareknuckle. Look at me. I lost to Jake Paul.

Why don’t you go fight Jake Paul and box him with the gloves on. I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. (Floyd) Mayweather”.

Mike Perry on how he will tackle the loss against Jake Paul

“There’s nothing to be happy about, I should have done better, or maybe I just couldn’t.

I don’t know. He was a little too sharp, a little too fast for me. But good job. … I use (the loss) as a mental health thing. I train in the gym to be a better person”.