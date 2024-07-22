Darren Till Calls Out Jake Paul: “Are we fighting or not?”

The former UFC fighter, Darren Till, wants a piece of Jake Paul and is waiting for ‘The problem child’ to respond and decide whether he will fight him or not. After watching some of the fight clips, Darren Till felt both Jake Paul and Mike Perry performed terribly.

In the post-fight interview, he called out the UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and in return, Alex Pereira accepted the challenge.

Darren Till on fighting Jake Paul

Darren Till on Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Darren Till shared his thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Perry. “I didn’t even watch the fight,” Till said, as quoted by bloodyelbow.com.

“But from the clips I’ve seen it was atrocious, it was just low-level striking, Jake Paul was gassed after the first round – to be honest, I don’t even know what Mike was doing in there… I’m actually quite speechless, Jake was terrible and so was Mike”.