Sean O’Malley Reacts To Jake Paul’s Knockout Win: “That was sweet”

Sean O’Malley is impressed with Jake Paul’s stunning 6th round knockout win against Mike Perry. Unlike the majority, Sean O’Malley is a fan of these crossover events and wants to see more of them in the future.

He was shocked to hear Jake Paul calling out Alex Pereira at the post-fight interview. People on social media have already mapped out their narrative, suggesting that Alex Pereira could be the first MMA fighter to beat Jake Paul.

As of now, the chances of such a fight happening are pretty slim, but it is a strong possibility for the distant future. Jake will now be Lazer focused on his next task, Mike Tyson, 15th November. He tackled the appetizer quite well and will now focus on the main course.

Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Mike Perry in the 6th round.



STOP GETTING IN THE RING WITH @jakepaul IF BOXING ISN’T YOUR LIFE.



He’s dedicated himself to the sport for the last 7 plus years and whether you like it or not he HAS DANGEROUS POWER.pic.twitter.com/lOdPDSGYSe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul just called out UFC champion Alex Pereira to a boxing match



pic.twitter.com/gm5wo6bzt0 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024

Sean O’Malley on Jake Paul’s W

In a recent YouTube video, Sean O’Malley reacted to Jake Paul’s solid win aganinst Mike Perry.

“A few of those knockdowns were pretty * brutal, god damn that was sweet,” O’Malley said as quoted by bloodyelbow.com. “Jake looks like he’s improving every single fight, I’m pretty excited for [the Mike Tyson fight], I feel like it might look similar to that – I mean Mike Tyson is almost 60, Jake’s 30 years younger so I feel like it might look similar to that [finish]”.

Sean O’Malley on Jake Paul’s post-fight call out

“All right boys, what’s next for Jake Paul? Obviously, he’s fighting Mike Tyson in November, [but] he called out Alex Pereira, that fight won’t happen unless Dana says, ‘I’m sick of seeing Jake beat all these UFC guys I’m I’m * giving it.’