Andy Ruiz Jr Talks About Anthony Joshua Fighting Easy Opponents

Anthony Joshua's comeback hasn't been widely appreciated; most people are highlighting how the current 4 match-winning streak is a combination of easy opponents. Andy Ruiz Jr shares the same opinion; however, he understands that it could build healthy momentum.

Andy Ruiz feels Anthony Joshua will have a tough time against Daniel Dubois in their upcoming clash scheduled to take place on 21st September. The IBF heavyweight belt is on the line. A win for Anthony Joshua could lead to a trilogy bout with Andy Ruiz.

#OnThisDay in 2019 - Andy Ruiz Jr. defeated Anthony Joshua by TKO in round 7 of 12 to win the WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight titles. The fight was awarded Ring Magazine Round [3] & Upset of the Year. pic.twitter.com/LheMHsA2aj — ???????? ???????? (@KOJournals) June 1, 2024

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. shared a moment post fight #DayofReckoning pic.twitter.com/FFUW3tUCVq — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 24, 2023

Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua's opponents

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Andy Ruiz Jr shared his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's successful comeback after facing setback against Usyk.

"I think he did what he had to do," Ruiz Jr said as quoted by boxingnews24.com. "They [Eddie Hearn] gave him easy opponents, but maybe that's what he needed to get back that confidence, get that momentum back going. That's what I got to do as well".

Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

"He's going his thing. He found himself, he found his motivation, but I do believe it's going to be a tough fight between him and Dubois".