Jake Paul Obliterates Mike Perry, Calls Out Alex Pereira

Jake Paul secured a 6th round knockout win, wants Alex Pereira next.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has proven to be a big problem for all the MMA fighters he has fought. Jake Paul completely outplayed Mike Perry in their boxing showdown; Jake Paul left Mike Perry wobbly in many rounds and claimed a terrific 6th-round knockout win.

Jake Paul, quite unusually, called out Alex Pereira for a future fight. It will be interesting to see how the UFC light heavyweight champion responds to the call-out. Jake Paul’s next fight is already scheduled; he will be fighting Mike Tyson on 15th November at the AT&T stadium.

Jake Paul’s ring interview

“Alex Pereira, you say you want to box,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I’m the king of this. I’m the king of this. Come over. We can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira. … I just beat a BKFC champion. I’ve beat multiple UFC champions. He said he wants to box. So Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let’s make it happen”.

Jake Paul
