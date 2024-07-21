Jake Paul Obliterates Mike Perry, Calls Out Alex Pereira

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has proven to be a big problem for all the MMA fighters he has fought. Jake Paul completely outplayed Mike Perry in their boxing showdown; Jake Paul left Mike Perry wobbly in many rounds and claimed a terrific 6th-round knockout win.
Jake Paul, quite unusually, called out Alex Pereira for a future fight. It will be interesting to see how the UFC light heavyweight champion responds to the call-out. Jake Paul’s next fight is already scheduled; he will be fighting Mike Tyson on 15th November at the AT&T stadium.
STOP GETTING IN THE RING WITH @jakepaul IF BOXING ISN’T YOUR LIFE.
He’s dedicated himself to the sport for the last 7 plus years and whether you like it or not he HAS DANGEROUS POWER.pic.twitter.com/lOdPDSGYSe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2024
Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight pic.twitter.com/qZtdtcfzds — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024
Jake Paul’s ring interview
“Alex Pereira, you say you want to box,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.
Jake Paul calls out Mike Tyson and Alex Pereira #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/oewqagk7HT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024
“I’m the king of this. I’m the king of this. Come over. We can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira. … I just beat a BKFC champion. I’ve beat multiple UFC champions. He said he wants to box. So Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let’s make it happen”.