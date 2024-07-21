Jake Paul Obliterates Mike Perry, Calls Out Alex Pereira

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has proven to be a big problem for all the MMA fighters he has fought. Jake Paul completely outplayed Mike Perry in their boxing showdown; Jake Paul left Mike Perry wobbly in many rounds and claimed a terrific 6th-round knockout win.

Jake Paul, quite unusually, called out Alex Pereira for a future fight. It will be interesting to see how the UFC light heavyweight champion responds to the call-out. Jake Paul’s next fight is already scheduled; he will be fighting Mike Tyson on 15th November at the AT&T stadium.

Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Mike Perry in the 6th round.



STOP GETTING IN THE RING WITH @jakepaul IF BOXING ISN’T YOUR LIFE.



He’s dedicated himself to the sport for the last 7 plus years and whether you like it or not he HAS DANGEROUS POWER.pic.twitter.com/lOdPDSGYSe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul just dropped Mike Perry in the first minute of the fight pic.twitter.com/qZtdtcfzds — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul’s ring interview

Jake Paul calls out Mike Tyson and Alex Pereira #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/oewqagk7HT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

“Alex Pereira, you say you want to box,” Paul said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com

“I’m the king of this. I’m the king of this. Come over. We can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira. … I just beat a BKFC champion. I’ve beat multiple UFC champions. He said he wants to box. So Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let’s make it happen”.