Robert Helenius Handed 2-Year Ban from Boxing

Robert Helenius has tested positive for the illegal substance clomiphene, and as a result of violating the boxing rules, Robert Helenius’s fighting privileges have been taken away, and he will face a two-year ban. The illegal substance plays a significant role in boosting testosterone levels in men, which can further influence their performance and give them an unfair edge against opponents.

Robert Helenius has now been banned from boxing for two years after testing positive for clomifene in a UKAD test following his defeat to Anthony Joshua last year. Helenius said it must have come from consumption of eggs and chicken meat but could not provide sufficient evidence. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 19, 2024

Robert Helenius will be allowed to compete in professional bouts next year. Age factor may push Helenius to quit, but it will be interesting to see if he shows up for a fight or retires.

Anti-Doping Rule Violation



Professional Boxer Robert Helenius has been banned from all World Anti-Doping Code compliant sport for two years for the Presence and Use of the Prohibited Substance clomifene, which is prohibited at all-times.



https://t.co/8adpVdsCxC pic.twitter.com/9d0qZzv3eF — UK Anti-Doping (@ukantidoping) July 19, 2024

