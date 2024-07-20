Robert Helenius Handed 2-Year Ban from Boxing

Robert Helenius will be able to resume his boxing career next year.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Julian Finney/Getty Images

Robert Helenius has tested positive for the illegal substance clomiphene, and as a result of violating the boxing rules, Robert Helenius’s fighting privileges have been taken away, and he will face a two-year ban. The illegal substance plays a significant role in boosting testosterone levels in men, which can further influence their performance and give them an unfair edge against opponents.

Robert Helenius will be allowed to compete in professional bouts next year. Age factor may push Helenius to quit, but it will be interesting to see if he shows up for a fight or retires.

Anthony Joshua's knockout against Robert Helenius

