Mike Perry Confident of Beating Jake Paul: “I’m an undefeated king of violence”

Mike Perry is very confident about beating Jake Paul this Saturday night. The press conference was quite electrifying. Both fighters engaged in a long face-off. Mike Perry has the impression of being super tough and violent and is also looked upon as the toughest MMA fighter to face Jake Paul.

It’s an entertaining clash; Mike Perry’s fans are waiting to see if he can become the first MMA fighter to beat Jake Paul.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry long, intense faceoff #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/uVQb7yg48E — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 18, 2024

Mike Perry on beating Jake Paul

During the recent press conference, Mike Perry explained why is was confident about securing a win on Saturday night.

“Listen, [I’ve fought] every year for the past 10 years — MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, and I’m an undefeated king of violence,” Perry said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I smash guys who have never been smashed before.

Jake lost a little baby fight to Tommy Fury, but I’m here to smash him. Jake can box, but I can fight. What do you do to a boxer? You fight him. You pull him into the deep waters, and you wring his neck”.

Mike Perry on getting new viewers

“Anything I want is possible, anything I want to happen can happen.

I’m excited for the opportunity to fight this guy. He’s got all the people watching, all the cameras, and they should’ve been watching me for years because I’ve been pouring my heart into this sport, and I give everything I’ve got into training so that I can come and perform for the fans on fight night.

Nobody fights like ‘Platinum’ Perry, and all of the ‘Platinum’ fans know what time it is”.